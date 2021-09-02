Athletic discipline procedure supplanted by Paul Chryst's decision to dismiss Badgers freshman accused of disorderly conduct

"Coaches typically do want to have as much control as possible," Mitten said. "But you can see on the other side, from the perspective of particularly a public university, you've got to make sure there's consistent treatment here and there's not any bias either way."

Mitten hadn't reviewed in depth the dismissal of Crawford. But he said such punishment can raise legal questions involving federal constitutional law, equal protection and due process.

Madison attorney Christopher Van Wagner, who is representing Crawford, said neither he nor Crawford ever was allowed to provide information for UW's inquiry before it ended.

"What I don't know is what they looked at, what they investigated, who they spoke with," Van Wagner said. "I can tell you that they never asked for any input from me or from my client. I find that to be unusual. I think that if a school makes a commitment as firmly and as sincerely as they did to Loyal, there should be a parallel commitment to hear him out before making a final decision."

There is no appeal process afforded to an athlete punished by a coach.

After his dismissal was announced Tuesday, Crawford sent tweets claiming that Roberts attacked him in his dorm room.