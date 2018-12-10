University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and right guard Beau Benzschawel are two-for-two on first-team All-American honors this season.
After receiving the honor from Walter Camp last week, both were named to the first team by the Associated Press on Monday morning.
Badgers left guard Michael Deiter made the AP's second team, the same place he also earned from Walter Camp.
The NCAA recognizes five All-American teams for consensus honors. The Football Writer's Association of America's teams are set to be released later Monday, Sporting News will reveal theirs Tuesday and the American Football Coaches Association's All-American teams are scheduled for a Wednesday release.