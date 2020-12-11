 Skip to main content
As Badgers career winds down, senior DE Isaiahh Loudermilk has made impact on, off the field
UW FOOTBALL | GAME 5

As Badgers career winds down, senior DE Isaiahh Loudermilk has made impact on, off the field

Isaiahh Loudermilk has never had trouble standing out.

That ability starts with his size. At 6-foot-7 and 293 pounds, Loudermilk is a physically imposing presence on the University of Wisconsin’s defensive line. Off the field, teammates refer to Loudermilk as one of their leaders, a trusted voice in the locker room whose sincere personality has fostered strong friendships.

Even his name makes him a rarity — do a Google search from Isaiahh spelled that way and Loudermilk is the only result you’ll find for hundreds of pages. The ironic part is the second ‘h’ in Loudermilk’s first name doesn’t have any special origin.

Loudermilk

“I’ve got no story. It’s just there,” Loudermilk said with a big laugh. “It’s unique. I love having two h’s in there in my name. It’s kind of a unique thing, sets me apart from the other Isaiahs.”

The fifth-year senior’s college football career has featured a range of experiences, from the highs of an unbeaten regular season to the lows of missing chunks of time with injuries. Throw in the unpredictable nature of 2020 and the difficulties the Badgers faced dealing with COVID-19 this year and Loudermilk has been present for one of the oddest years in the program’s history.

But Loudermilk’s college career is quickly coming to a close. The last regular-season game for No. 25 UW (2-2) comes Saturday when it travels to No. 19 Iowa (5-2). After that, the Badgers are supposed to play a game Dec. 19, but the opponent has yet to be determined as the Big Ten Conference deals with virus issues at multiple institutions.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he’s enjoyed watching him Loudermilk through the challenges in front of him and become a standout player and person.

“Isaiahh’s been awesome to be around,” Chryst said. “His personality, he brings a lot to this team and always has. … It’s been fun recently just seeing him confident and acting like a guy that’s been in the program for a long time and expecting a lot of himself. Very selfless. Every day he comes and there’s positive energy to him. Truly a great teammate; he’s been a blast to be around. You appreciate every day you’re with him.”

A unique talent

For years, senior offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen has taken practice reps against Loudermilk, knowing it was about to be a battle.

“You line up against him and you’re like, ‘All right, here we go,’ every time,” Van Lanen said. “Those are the kind of guys you want to go against every play … He really takes his size to his advantage. I love seeing him go out there making plays as a teammate.”

After injuries hampered his 2018 season, Loudermilk has been a consistent force on the UW defensive line the past two years, helping the unit be among the FBS’ best against the run and adding to the program-record 51 sacks recorded in 2019.

He’s tallied seven tackles this season and one sack to go with three quarterback hurries. But evaluating a defensive end in UW’s 3-4 system is about more than counting statistics, because so much of their impact is what they allow others to do behind them.

“Having a really skilled, physically just a monster out there like him, it really helps us linebackers,” sophomore Leo Chenal said of Loudermilk. “Holding things up or making the tackle himself … Isaiahh’s been doing a really good job of that.”

Loudermilk has learned to use his size and length to his advantage in his time at UW. His athleticism has always been a strength, coming off a prep career in which he was an all-state football and basketball player in Kansas. But he says he needed to focus more on consistently staying low and using skills beyond his raw strength and power to succeed in college.

“If I stand up on a play, I’m liable to get blown up instantly,” Loudermilk said. “But since I’ve been here, I’ve really noticed the difference of being able to hold some of those blocks. Really the biggest one is when there’s two people on me, being able to stay low and use my leverage to my advantage. I felt like I’ve really grown in that.”

He uses his height and arm length to shed blockers and make quarterbacks have to adjust throws to get the ball over him. Loudermilk has nine passes knocked down at the line in his career, five coming last season.

His goal this year was to become a better pass rusher, which lined up with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s intent to let defensive linemen have more freedom to make plays. He upped his offseason conditioning work so he would be able to play nearly every defensive snap and be effective in getting after the quarterback, especially on third downs.

Loudermilk has consistently gotten pressure, but Leonhard believes a standout game with multiple sacks is still coming.

“We’re excited about what he does from an experience standpoint,” Leonhard said. “Just so much more consistent over the course of the last couple of years. It’s a lot of fun to watch him continue to grow, adding tools to his game, subtle things that don’t always show up in the stat sheet. We’re excited for the playmaking ability — it’s starting to flash and become more consistent as he gets more confident in the techniques that he’s using right now. We feel like he’s kind of right on the edge of a big-time, breakout performance for us.”

Genuine person

Eric Burrell, a fifth-year senior, has spent a good amount of time with Loudermilk both in football settings and outside of them.

They’ve had internships together as they pursued personal finance degrees and been contributors to the defense for the past four seasons. Burrell — who calls Loudermilk “The Big Tree” — said their bond has grown deeper over the years.

“Isaiahh, he does a lot for this program, we look at him as one of our leaders,” Burrell said. “He one of my close friends and we always talk. … We just built a close relationship.”

For the record, Loudermilk disputes “The Big Tree” nickname, saying that title belongs to fellow D-lineman Isaiah Mullens. Loudermilk says he’s usually called “Squatch” — yes, short for Sasquatch.

As coaches and teammates tell it, Loudermilk has an affability that’s hard to describe.

“He’s just a really likable guy,” said senior defensive end Garrett Rand, Loudermilk’s running mate on the line and longtime friend. “He’s just a really good guy to be around all the time. Been good friends for a while and he’s just a good dude.”

Safety Scott Nelson missed nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL in the opening game at South Florida. He said the empathy Loudermilk showed for him while he was out has stuck with him.

“You see how physically gifted he is — height, size, length, athleticism definitely jumps off the board — but he’s just a very genuine person,” Nelson said. “Always asks how you’re doing, invested in you as a friend and not just here for (football).

“Throughout these past couple of years, even when I was hurt last year, he was always checking up on me. Really kind of an others-first type of guy. I’m fortunate to have got to know him in a better way than I had these past few years. Obviously he’s a gifted, gifted football player, but a very, very good, caring, others-first friend.”

Future chances

Because of the pandemic, the NCAA gave players a blanket waiver so that this season didn’t count against their eligibility. That would’ve allowed Loudermilk to return for another college season in 2021, but he decided in preseason camp that this year would be his last at UW.

“I just wanted to make that decision so I could make the most out of what I have, however many games it ends up being since we had a couple get canceled, which sucks,” Loudermilk said.

“Whenever we’re out there at practice or whenever we’re out there on the field, I just want to make the most of the time I have left.”

His size would be rare, but not unheard of, on a pro defensive line, and he’s been pushing to add enough to his game to make that opportunity come to fruition.

Teammates are convinced that Loudermilk has a future in the NFL.

“He’s going to be successful, we all know that,” Nelson said.

Perhaps that breakout game Leonhard referred to happens Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have a stout offensive line as usual, but quarterback Spencer Petras has been sacked 20 times this season, so Loudermilk should have chances to bring him down. Whatever the rest of the season brings, Loudermilk said his goal is to give himself the best opportunities possible moving forward.

“I’ll be able to hopefully have some more heads and eyes on me as I go through this process,” Loudermilk said. “I’m just playing the best that I can right now so I get as much as I can on film so when that process comes, I’ll move through it and do everything that I possibly can to catch the eyes of as many people as I can and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

