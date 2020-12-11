As Badgers career winds down, senior DE Isaiahh Loudermilk has made impact on, off the field

Isaiahh Loudermilk has never had trouble standing out.
That ability starts with his size. At 6-foot-7 and 293 pounds, Loudermilk is a physically imposing presence on the University of Wisconsin’s defensive line. Off the field, teammates refer to Loudermilk as one of their leaders, a trusted voice in the locker room whose sincere personality has fostered strong friendships.
Even his name makes him a rarity — do a Google search from Isaiahh spelled that way and Loudermilk is the only result you’ll find for hundreds of pages. The ironic part is the second ‘h’ in Loudermilk’s first name doesn’t have any special origin.
“I’ve got no story. It’s just there,” Loudermilk said with a big laugh. “It’s unique. I love having two h’s in there in my name. It’s kind of a unique thing, sets me apart from the other Isaiahs.”
The fifth-year senior’s college football career has featured a range of experiences, from the highs of an unbeaten regular season to the lows of missing chunks of time with injuries. Throw in the unpredictable nature of 2020 and the difficulties the Badgers faced dealing with COVID-19 this year and Loudermilk has been present for one of the oddest years in the program’s history.
But Loudermilk’s college career is quickly coming to a close. The last regular-season game for No. 25 UW (2-2) comes Saturday when it travels to No. 19 Iowa (5-2). After that, the Badgers are supposed to play a game Dec. 19, but the opponent has yet to be determined as the Big Ten Conference deals with virus issues at multiple institutions.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he’s enjoyed watching him Loudermilk through the challenges in front of him and become a standout player and person.
“Isaiahh’s been awesome to be around,” Chryst said. “His personality, he brings a lot to this team and always has. … It’s been fun recently just seeing him confident and acting like a guy that’s been in the program for a long time and expecting a lot of himself. Very selfless. Every day he comes and there’s positive energy to him. Truly a great teammate; he’s been a blast to be around. You appreciate every day you’re with him.”
A unique talent
For years, senior offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen has taken practice reps against Loudermilk, knowing it was about to be a battle.
“You line up against him and you’re like, ‘All right, here we go,’ every time,” Van Lanen said. “Those are the kind of guys you want to go against every play … He really takes his size to his advantage. I love seeing him go out there making plays as a teammate.”
After injuries hampered his 2018 season, Loudermilk has been a consistent force on the UW defensive line the past two years, helping the unit be among the FBS’ best against the run and adding to the program-record 51 sacks recorded in 2019.
He’s tallied seven tackles this season and one sack to go with three quarterback hurries. But evaluating a defensive end in UW’s 3-4 system is about more than counting statistics, because so much of their impact is what they allow others to do behind them.
“Having a really skilled, physically just a monster out there like him, it really helps us linebackers,” sophomore Leo Chenal said of Loudermilk. “Holding things up or making the tackle himself … Isaiahh’s been doing a really good job of that.”
Loudermilk has learned to use his size and length to his advantage in his time at UW. His athleticism has always been a strength, coming off a prep career in which he was an all-state football and basketball player in Kansas. But he says he needed to focus more on consistently staying low and using skills beyond his raw strength and power to succeed in college.
“If I stand up on a play, I’m liable to get blown up instantly,” Loudermilk said. “But since I’ve been here, I’ve really noticed the difference of being able to hold some of those blocks. Really the biggest one is when there’s two people on me, being able to stay low and use my leverage to my advantage. I felt like I’ve really grown in that.”
He uses his height and arm length to shed blockers and make quarterbacks have to adjust throws to get the ball over him. Loudermilk has nine passes knocked down at the line in his career, five coming last season.
His goal this year was to become a better pass rusher, which lined up with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s intent to let defensive linemen have more freedom to make plays. He upped his offseason conditioning work so he would be able to play nearly every defensive snap and be effective in getting after the quarterback, especially on third downs.
Loudermilk has consistently gotten pressure, but Leonhard believes a standout game with multiple sacks is still coming.
“We’re excited about what he does from an experience standpoint,” Leonhard said. “Just so much more consistent over the course of the last couple of years. It’s a lot of fun to watch him continue to grow, adding tools to his game, subtle things that don’t always show up in the stat sheet. We’re excited for the playmaking ability — it’s starting to flash and become more consistent as he gets more confident in the techniques that he’s using right now. We feel like he’s kind of right on the edge of a big-time, breakout performance for us.”
Genuine person
Eric Burrell, a fifth-year senior, has spent a good amount of time with Loudermilk both in football settings and outside of them.
They’ve had internships together as they pursued personal finance degrees and been contributors to the defense for the past four seasons. Burrell — who calls Loudermilk “The Big Tree” — said their bond has grown deeper over the years.
“Isaiahh, he does a lot for this program, we look at him as one of our leaders,” Burrell said. “He one of my close friends and we always talk. … We just built a close relationship.”
For the record, Loudermilk disputes “The Big Tree” nickname, saying that title belongs to fellow D-lineman Isaiah Mullens. Loudermilk says he’s usually called “Squatch” — yes, short for Sasquatch.
As coaches and teammates tell it, Loudermilk has an affability that’s hard to describe.
“He’s just a really likable guy,” said senior defensive end Garrett Rand, Loudermilk’s running mate on the line and longtime friend. “He’s just a really good guy to be around all the time. Been good friends for a while and he’s just a good dude.”
Safety Scott Nelson missed nearly all of last season after tearing his ACL in the opening game at South Florida. He said the empathy Loudermilk showed for him while he was out has stuck with him.
“You see how physically gifted he is — height, size, length, athleticism definitely jumps off the board — but he’s just a very genuine person,” Nelson said. “Always asks how you’re doing, invested in you as a friend and not just here for (football).
“Throughout these past couple of years, even when I was hurt last year, he was always checking up on me. Really kind of an others-first type of guy. I’m fortunate to have got to know him in a better way than I had these past few years. Obviously he’s a gifted, gifted football player, but a very, very good, caring, others-first friend.”
Future chances
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA gave players a blanket waiver so that this season didn’t count against their eligibility. That would’ve allowed Loudermilk to return for another college season in 2021, but he decided in preseason camp that this year would be his last at UW.
“I just wanted to make that decision so I could make the most out of what I have, however many games it ends up being since we had a couple get canceled, which sucks,” Loudermilk said.
“Whenever we’re out there at practice or whenever we’re out there on the field, I just want to make the most of the time I have left.”
His size would be rare, but not unheard of, on a pro defensive line, and he’s been pushing to add enough to his game to make that opportunity come to fruition.
Teammates are convinced that Loudermilk has a future in the NFL.
“He’s going to be successful, we all know that,” Nelson said.
Perhaps that breakout game Leonhard referred to happens Saturday.
The Hawkeyes have a stout offensive line as usual, but quarterback Spencer Petras has been sacked 20 times this season, so Loudermilk should have chances to bring him down. Whatever the rest of the season brings, Loudermilk said his goal is to give himself the best opportunities possible moving forward.
“I’ll be able to hopefully have some more heads and eyes on me as I go through this process,” Loudermilk said. “I’m just playing the best that I can right now so I get as much as I can on film so when that process comes, I’ll move through it and do everything that I possibly can to catch the eyes of as many people as I can and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Who has the edge when the Badgers visit Iowa?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
Scoring just 13 points in their past two outings, the Badgers are on their worst two-game scoring stretch since 1991. Multiple factors play into the offense’s nosedive since a blowout win at Michigan last month. Injuries to receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor left an already thin-on-talent receiver group without its top two players, and redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) hasn’t yet found a rhythm with any of their reserves. Seven turnovers in the past two games also have stymied any momentum the offense has put together.
Freshman receiver Chimere Dike, who scored a touchdown against Northwestern, had three catches for 40 yards against Indiana. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson has been Mertz’s favorite target — he leads the Badgers with 23 catches, 235 receiving yards and four touchdowns — but the Hoosiers took him away in key spots by using double teams and brackets, especially in the red zone. Expect the Hawkeyes, who allow just 17 points per game, to do the same against Ferguson, trying to force the issue and make the Badgers prove other receiving threats can make big plays.
Freshman Jalen Berger led the Badgers in rushing for the third consecutive game, picking up 87 yards on 15 carries against Indiana. Berger has had 15 carries in each of the past three games and has totaled 267 yards with those chances, an average of 89 per game. He also had a 22-yard run wiped out with a holding call. Berger and the running game might find tough sledding against Iowa’s front seven. The Hawkeyes allow 115 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten and 22nd in the FBS. Davis isn't expected to play this week, but the Badgers need to be better at protecting the ball to get the offense in flow.
Iowa’s defense has 16 takeaways in seven games. Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon leads the team in sacks (5½) and tackles for loss (13).
EDGE | EVEN
WHEN THE HAWKEYES HAVE THE BALL
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras (above) shook off a shaky start to his first year as a starter and has settled into the role. Petras and the Hawkeyes have won five consecutive games and he just posted his best game of the year in a comeback win against Illinois last week. Petras had 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to top the Illini on the road.
Petras has a big arm and can challenge defenses vertically, but he’s improved throughout the year at reigning in his throwing power and being more accurate. He’s also done well distributing the ball evenly between his skill players — seven Hawkeyes have at least 11 catches this season, led by tight end Sam LaPorta (26 catches, 260 yards). As usual, the Hawkeyes have a solid rushing attack, with sophomore tailback Tyler Goodson leading the charge. Goodson ranks third in the conference with 93.7 rushing yards per game and Iowa is tied for the conference lead with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Iowa will need a big game from Petras to move the ball against UW’s defense, which leads the conference in rushing yards allowed per game (72.3). UW has allowed the fewest points (12.3) and yards per game (229.3) in the Big Ten this season, making its 2-2 record all the more frustrating.
Despite cornerback Rachad Wildgoose opting out after suffering a season-ending injury, the UW secondary was up to the task last week against Indiana. The Hoosiers, which entered the game leading the conference in 20-yard passing plays, tallied just one against UW and finished with 130 yards through the air. Expect Jack Sanborn (29 tackles) and Leo Chenal (22) to continue their strong seasons from the inside linebacker spots.
EDGE | UW
SPECIAL TEAMS
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (above) is one of the best specialists in the nation, but he’s having his worst season as a collegian this year. He’s 12 of 16 on field goals (75%), the lowest accuracy rate of his career, but three of his misses are from 50 or more yards. He’s 8 of 10 in his past three games.
Tory Taylor has been stellar as the Hawkeyes’ punter, leading the conference with a net average of 43.7 yards per punt, and opponents have tried to return just one of his kicks. Punt returner Charlie Jones is second in the conference at 11.7 yards per return.
UW hurt itself with three penalties on kickoffs last week and hasn’t gotten much out of its return game. Freshman Devin Chandler assumed the kick return duties after an unspecified injury to Stephan Bracey, but his best return of the day was called back due to a holding penalty.
Badgers kicker Collin Larsh made two field goals inside 30 yards against the Hoosiers, his first attempts since the opener against Illinois.
EDGE | IOWA
COACHING
Paul Chryst (above) and the Badgers’ coaching staff have to get the offense kick-started after two bad weeks.
Whether it’s feeding a productive player such as Berger more or simply getting the full complement of receiving options back in the lineup, UW needs to find a way to score this week against a good defense. Jim Leonhard’s defense has held up its end of the bargain, allowing a combined 31 points in back-to-back losses despite seven offensive turnovers and the short fields those situations created.
Iowa’s program and coach Kirk Ferentz had a tumultuous offseason in which their treatment of Black players was called into question, leading to longtime strength coach Chris Doyle parting ways with the school.
After two losses to start the year, the Hawkeyes have bounced back to win five straight games. The Hawkeyes’ coaching staff, for the most part, has been together for a decade-plus.
EDGE | EVEN
INTANGIBLES
At the start of the year, it was predicted this matchup would determine the winner of the Big Ten West Division.
But this year’s winner of the Heartland Trophy (above) will have to settle for second place after Northwestern clinched the division title last week. Where teams finish in their division races determines who they play in Big Ten Champions Week, which is slated to feature crossover games between the divisions, though that could change.
The Badgers have won the past four meetings in this series, including last year’s 24-22 thriller at Camp Randall. UW has also won the past five meetings at Kinnick Stadium, the site of this year’s game.
This is the first trophy game the Badgers will be able to play this year after games against Nebraska and Minnesota were canceled due to COVID-19. This game will boost the winner’s bowl resume, as both teams are ranked in the CFP and AP polls.
EDGE | EVEN
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
UW’s offense can’t be stagnant for three games in a row, right? Even against a solid defense such as Iowa’s, UW will find some kind of answer to get the ball moving and, more importantly, finish drives with points. UW’s defense will harass Petras into a turnover or two and give the offense extra chances.
BADGERS 20, HAWKEYES 17
THE NUMBER (UW)
4.7: Yards per play for the Badgers in their losses the past two weeks after averaging 6.1 in their two wins.
THE NUMBER (IOWA)
57.3: Completion percentage for Petras, 10th in the Big Ten
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Turnovers: Seven turnovers in the past two weeks for UW is a trend that has to be stopped
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Sacks: UW has gotten consistent pressure the past two weeks, but only tallied two sacks. Iowa has allowed 20 sacks in seven games, so the Badgers should have chances to bring Petras down.
