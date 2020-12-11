As Badgers career winds down, senior DE Isaiahh Loudermilk has made impact on, off the field

“I just wanted to make that decision so I could make the most out of what I have, however many games it ends up being since we had a couple get canceled, which sucks,” Loudermilk said.

“Whenever we’re out there at practice or whenever we’re out there on the field, I just want to make the most of the time I have left.”

His size would be rare, but not unheard of, on a pro defensive line, and he’s been pushing to add enough to his game to make that opportunity come to fruition.

Teammates are convinced that Loudermilk has a future in the NFL.

“He’s going to be successful, we all know that,” Nelson said.

Perhaps that breakout game Leonhard referred to happens Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have a stout offensive line as usual, but quarterback Spencer Petras has been sacked 20 times this season, so Loudermilk should have chances to bring him down. Whatever the rest of the season brings, Loudermilk said his goal is to give himself the best opportunities possible moving forward.