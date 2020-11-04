As analysis of COVID-19 outbreak continues, Barry Alvarez says UW is 'trying to figure out how we can improve'

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW did occasional program-wide PCR testing along with antigen testing last week to get a handle on how big the spread of the virus was within the program. According to Michael Moll, the school’s Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten, UW started doing daily PCR tests on Monday.

“We will continue to evaluate the utilization of multiple testing forms to continue to mitigate the risk of spread,” Moll said through a UW official.

Alvarez was asked if he’s lost any faith in the testing process, particularly after Chryst’s antigen test came back negative and his PCR test positive on the same day.

“I trust the protocol,” Alvarez said. “We’re using PCR and antigen testing. We want to be thorough. I know there are different levels of severity and different levels that either both tests pick up. I’m not a doctor, I’m not going to try to break it down, but I do trust the protocol.”

Alvarez said former UW cornerback Troy Vincent, who’s now the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, reached out recently with information on mitigation techniques being used by NFL teams.

Vincent didn’t immediately return an email Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.