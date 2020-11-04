As analysis of COVID-19 outbreak continues, Barry Alvarez says UW is 'trying to figure out how we can improve'

As the search continues for what started the COVID-19 outbreak inside the University of Wisconsin football program, athletic director Barry Alvarez and others are trying to learn from the situation to prevent from it happening again.
“That’s the thing we’re putting together right now,” Alvarez said in a Zoom interview session Tuesday after UW announced its game against Purdue, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled. “Trying to figure out how we can improve.”
UW has had 27 positive tests since Oct. 24, the day after the Badgers opened the season with a 45-7 victory over Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. There also was one positive test in the week leading up to the opener, though that is no longer considered an active case.
Alvarez said the outbreak hasn’t carried into other UW teams. Some programs, such as men’s basketball and men’s hockey, can begin play this month, though neither has finalized its schedule.
“Looking at their numbers, I don’t see any issues with those teams,” Alvarez said. “I think they’re practicing and moving forward and are doing OK at this point.”
Researchers at UW are analyzing viral samples from players and staff to determine if there was one point of introduction that led to the spread or, potentially, multiple clusters of the virus running through the program. David O’Connor, a UW-Madison pathology professor who operates a lab in UW Research Park, told the State Journal last week that an initial batch of samples was in the process of being analyzed and it would take about a week to learn more about the source of the outbreak.
O’Connor also warned that the timeline for answers is a bit of a moving target because of the possibility that the virus would continue to spread within the program. Indeed, UW has added 11 positive tests since Saturday.
Meanwhile, two Illinois players, including starting quarterback Brandon Peters, have tested positive and were forced to sit out a Week 2 game against Purdue. O’Connor said he hoped to work with researchers at Illinois to determine whether there was transmission of the virus during the UW-Illinois game on Oct. 23.
“We’re trying to locate the source and trying to figure it all out,” Alvarez said. “We haven’t put it together yet. That’s something we’re all trying to do. Hopefully we’ll get an answer soon.”
UW’s active cases include 15 players and 12 staff members. Badgers coach Paul Chryst acknowledged last week that he had tested positive, and sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph also has tested positive.
When UW refers to “staff” while reporting numbers, that group isn’t limited to Chryst and his nine assistants. It also includes weight room and equipment personnel; football operations, graduate students and quality control staff; medical personnel, athletic trainers and nutritionists; student-managers; secretaries and football office staffers, and those in the video and athletic communications departments who work closely with the team.
When Chryst tested positive after taking a polymerase chain reaction test on Oct. 27, that result came after his rapid-response antigen test had yielded a negative result that morning. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the antigen test was inaccurate – the PCR is considered more accurate but takes longer to get results – it raised questions about whether the Big Ten’s goal of having a true “clean environment” on game day is possible considering teams are tested via the rapid-response system well in advance of kickoff.
UW did occasional program-wide PCR testing along with antigen testing last week to get a handle on how big the spread of the virus was within the program. According to Michael Moll, the school’s Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten, UW started doing daily PCR tests on Monday.
“We will continue to evaluate the utilization of multiple testing forms to continue to mitigate the risk of spread,” Moll said through a UW official.
Alvarez was asked if he’s lost any faith in the testing process, particularly after Chryst’s antigen test came back negative and his PCR test positive on the same day.
“I trust the protocol,” Alvarez said. “We’re using PCR and antigen testing. We want to be thorough. I know there are different levels of severity and different levels that either both tests pick up. I’m not a doctor, I’m not going to try to break it down, but I do trust the protocol.”
Alvarez said former UW cornerback Troy Vincent, who’s now the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, reached out recently with information on mitigation techniques being used by NFL teams.
Vincent didn’t immediately return an email Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.
Alvarez said the material passed along by Vincent included “how they board planes, how they sit, how they space at meals, how they space in meetings, how they do everything and how it’s charted.
“He wanted me to share it with Paul, with our doctors, study it and see if there’s some things we haven’t done or things that we can do better that the NFL has really researched and studied and put together. Really appreciated that Troy sent us all that information.”
Chryst is eligible to return to in-person coaching on Thursday, though it’s unclear when the Badgers will resume practicing again.
“I know Paul’s had plenty of time to take a look at what Troy had to say, thought there was some really good things in there,” Alvarez said. “But we’ll continue to work on it. I’m sure we’ll continue to adjust how we meet, how we practice.
“I had thought we had a very good plan on how we feed the players and how they go through the line. Apparently we don’t have all the answers.”
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers football program has 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 26 more people within the program between Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
No.
UW was slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. The Badgers' announced Tuesday the game was canceled as the virus continued to spread among the team.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities is now an indefinite pause, according to a team release.
Coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 5 because he must complete an isolation period before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
