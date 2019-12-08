Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WITH GENERAL VISIBILITIES OF 1 TO 3 MILES HAVE DEVELOPED THIS MORNING WITH SOME LOCATION'S VISIBILITIES DROPPING BELOW 1 MILES AT TIMES. THE LOWER VISIBILITIES WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. EXPECT VISIBILITIES TO GRADUALLY IMPROVE THROUGH THE MORNING.