AP Top 25 Reality Check: Badgers just outside familiar final top 10 and a look to 2020

The final Associated Press Top 25 of the season has a familiar look.

LSU is No. 1 after winning the national championship. Add Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama and you have seven of the preseason top 10 teams finishing in the top 10 five months later.

In fact, for the first time since 2006 every preseason top 10 team finished the season ranked.

One last Reality Check for the AP Top 25, with an eye toward what's to come in 2020:

No. 1 LSU (15-0)

Key returnees: WR Ja'Marr Chase; WR Terrace Marshall Jr.; CB Derek Stingley Jr.; DT Tyler Shelvin.

Key departures (x-likely): QB Joe Burrow; CB Kristian Fulton; S Grant Delpit-x; DT Rashard Lawrence.

Big games: vs. Texas; at Florida, Alabama.

Reality check: The loss of Burrow creates enough uncertainty to take the Tigers out of the running for preseason No. 1.

No. 2 Clemson (14-1)

Key returnees: QB Trevor Lawrence; WR Justyn Ross; DT Tyler Davis; OT Jackson Carman.