AP Top 25 Takeaways: With LSU struggling, Ed Orgeron's star-turn could be short-lived

And it wasn't just the passing of Connor Bazelak (29 for 34 for 406 yards and four TDs) that flummoxed LSU. Missouri also ran for 180 and 5.5 yards per carry.

“We have to coach better, No. 1. It starts with me,” said Orgeron, who defended Pelini. "Players have to make plays. We couldn’t stop the run, receivers wide open down the field. It was embarrassing. We have to get it fixed.”

The irascible Pelini had been the head coach at Youngstown State in his hometown for five years after getting fired by Nebraska. He was hired by Orgeron to replace Dave Aranda, who left to become head coach at Baylor.

Aranda was both highly paid (more than $2 million per year) and well-respected, but Orgeron had inherited him and LSU's defense had ups and downs last year.

Pelini previously did a stint as DC at LSU under Les Miles, helping the Tigers win a national title in 2007. His defenses have also been on the receiving end of both the SEC single-game passing record and the Big Ten single-game rushing record of 408 yards by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon in 2014.

Notable: Mississippi State has scored two offensive touchdowns in its two games since torching LSU.

But this is about Orgeron, who clearly wasn't broken up about the departure of Aranda.