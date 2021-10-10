AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas A&M's upset of Alabama sends season into full tilt

Williams passed for 212 yards. He was spectacular at times and looked a little like a freshman in the biggest game of his life at other times.

But Rattler wasn't done for the day. He came in on a 2-point conversion halfway through the fourth quarter and connected with Drake Stoops to make it 41-all.

"I had confidence in both of my guys or I wouldn’t have put Caleb in the game for long stretches and I wouldn’t have put Spencer in on the most important play of the game,” Riley said.

It appears Riley has a quarterback controversy on his hands for the first time in his career. After the game, he declined to commit to a starter next week against TCU.

He also declined to let Williams do a quick postgame interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe. Riley's policy is freshman don't speak to the media, which seems even more silly in the day and age of NIL.

Having a quarterback capable of coming off the bench to win a game is becoming more rare in college football. Experienced players tend to transfer out, looking for playing time and leaving a lot of teams with backups that leave a lot to be desired.