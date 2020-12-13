AP Top 25 Takeaways: Tar Heels deliver historic humiliation to Hurricanes, shoe penalty costs No. 6 Florida

Simply put, Texas would be on the hook for more than $20 million to get rid of Herman and his staff. Without a slam dunk replacement — like, say, Urban Meyer — Longhorns leadership was did not want to spin the wheel on another coach.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Next season can't get here fast enough for Georgia fans. The Bulldogs have looked transformed with J.T. Daniels at quarterback and George Pickens on the receiving end of the former five-star's passes. ... Ball State won the Mid-American Conference's West division, but the final play of the game likely gave Cardinals fans heart palpitations and memories of the band being on the field in Stanford-Cal. ... Earlier in the week both Pitt and Boston College announced they would not be going to bowl games, instead allowing their players to reconnect with their families after a long season in COVID-19 protocol. It feels like a lot of teams are dragging to the finish line. Minnesota was missing 33 players against Nebraska. Vanderbilt had only 18 scholarship defensive players available against Tennessee. Cal was forced to cancel its game at Washington State two hours before kickoff. This season has has been exhausting for everybody involved.