AP Top 25 Takeaways: Superpowers looking not so super in 2021

The Sooners have won six straight Big 12 titles, but have only gone unbeaten in conference play once during that time. After watching the Sooners play it close with Tulane and Nebraska, the rest of the Big 12 should be buoyed.

Now, a reality check: Wins are wins and by the time November rolls around all these powerhouses could be rolling toward the CFP again.

But for now, the rest of the country has some reason to hope a real playoff race is possible.

BEARCAT COMEBACK

No. 8 Cincinnati came from 14-0 down late in the first half to put away Indiana late, checking the first box on an important stretch of games for the Bearcats if they hope to make a playoff case. UC has a week off before heading to No. 12 Notre Dame on Oct. 2.

“It’s a little different world for us just because it’s a little bit of a spotlight, a little bit of a bull’s eye,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. "I’m not saying it’s any more of a spotlight or a bull’s-eye than anyone else who’s ranked. But for us as a program it’s a little different than what we’ve experienced and our guys are finding a way to really handle it."