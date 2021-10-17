AP Top 25 Takeaways: Suddenly, seat gets warm for Florida coach Dan Mullen

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Williams looks like OU's next Heisman contender, but a quarterback who didn't make his first start until the seventh game is not winning the trophy ... Washington State won its third straight game, coming from behind to beat Stanford. Now the focus in Pullman becomes coach Nick Rolovich, who could lose his job if he does not comply with a vaccine mandate that covers state university employees. Rolovic has applied for an exemption. Asked whether he knew if he would still be coaching his team next week, he told reporters after the game: “I do not.” ... On Friday night, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2022, played a dominant second half to help the Ducks hang on to beat Cal. On Saturday, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, the potential top pick in the 2023 draft, went off for four sacks against Mississippi State. ... No. 12 Oklahoma State's defense is legit. The Cowboys held Texas to 14 yards over its final six drives to erase a 24-13 deficit and stay unbeaten. ... One confounding home loss against Western Michigan has kept Pitt from getting much attention, but after crushing Virginia Tech the Panthers are the clear favorites in the ACC Coastal. And how about some Heisman hype for QB Kenny Pickett? ... All-purpose player of the day goes to Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. The part-time blocking and team's leading tackler ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and had a sack in a victory against No. 19 BYU. ... You would have had to search for it, but Louisiana-Monroe pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season. The Warhawks, with 65-year-old Terry Bowden in his first year as head coach, knocked off Liberty and NFL prospect Malik Willis as a 33-point underdog ... A week after UMass broke a 16-game losing streak against UConn, the Huskies snapped their 11-game losing streak against Yale. ... Arizona’s losing streak hit 18 games against Colorado. The Wildcats have played half a season under new coach Jedd Fisch and have yet to score 20 points in a game. ... Ohio’s Armani Rogers set a record that can never be a broken, breaking off a 99-yard against Buffalo, the longest in NCAA history for an quarterback.