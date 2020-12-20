AP Top 25 Takeaways: Notre Dame's blowout loss brings Texas A&M into playoff picture

As well as Clemson freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played in the overtime loss at Notre Dame, Lawrence makes a world of difference. As did having linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones and defensive tackle Tyler Davis back for the Tigers. Those three also missed the the regular-season meeting.

Clemson as No. 3 and will likely move up.

Notre Dame, sitting at No. 2 in the CFP rankings for a month, now will get thrown into a beauty contest with Texas A&M, neither conference winners.

“We’ve got two top-15 wins (including North Carolina). We’ve got a win over this Clemson team that was No. 1 in the country,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "I don't know that anybody has a resume that has those two wins. And we’ve played 11 games. ... I think that in my mind puts us without question as one of the top-four teams in the country”

It doesn't take a detective to decipher that both Fisher and Kelly were trying to drag Ohio State and its six-game season into this debate.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did the same earlier in the week. Kelly has been beating this drum even longer. Last month, Kelly noted after beating Boston College to improve to 8-0 that the Irish had already played a full Big Ten schedule.