AP Top 25 Takeaways: No. 6 LSU gets Air Raided; No. 3 Oklahoma upset again

AROUND THE COUNTRY: A tight end has never won the Heisman Trophy or even been a finalist, but maybe Florida's Kyle Pitts can change that. The Gators' best weapon had eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss as the other high-profile new coach in the Magnolia State — Lane Kiffin — took a sound beating in his debut. No tight end has finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting since Notre Dame’s Ken MacAfee in 1977. He was third. ... Virginia appears to have something special in 6-foot-7 freshman receiver Lavel Davis, who scored two touchdowns in spectacular fashion in a victory against Duke. ... It was another week of special teams mayhem in college football, but kudos to Louisiana-Lafayette kicker Nate Snyder. He was 3 for 6 on field goals before drilling a 53-yarder as time expired against Georgia Southern to keep the 19th-ranked Ragin' Cajuns unbeaten. ... No. 21 Pitt's defense appears to be no joke. The Panthers smothered No. 24 Louisville to start 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Pitt had seven sacks and allowed 223 yards, 75 on one touchdown run. ... Now that LSU has lost the longest winning streaks in the nation belong to Notre Dame (eight) and Tennessee, which extended its roll to seven. ... Maybe the most impressive performance of the day came in Blacksburg, Virginia: The No. 20 Hokies had two games postponed because of COVID-19 and played their first game missing almost two dozen players, their defensive coordinator and the assistant who most likely would have replaced their defensive coordinator. Virginia Tech proceeded to run North Carolina State out of Lane Stadium. ... No. 4 Georgia pulled away from Arkansas in the second half, but former walk-on Stetson Bennett at quarterback is probably not going to cut it long-term for a team with playoff aspirations. Either D'Wan Mathis, who started Saturday but was pulled for ineffectiveness, needs to figure it out or USC transfer J.T, Daniels needs to get healthy for the Bulldogs. No. 8 Auburn comes to Athens next week ... UTEP, which was 2-34 over the last three seasons, is now 3-1 after blowing out Louisiana-Monroe. ... Hard to believe how bad it's gotten for Florida State, routed 52-10 in its rivalry game against Miami.