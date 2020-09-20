AP Top 25 Takeaways: Nebraska gets tough draw; UCF rising star

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Last note on the Big Ten. Now that the conference has a schedule in place, its teams will become eligible for inclusion in the AP Top 25 starting with the poll released on Sunday, Sept. 27. Voters don't have to include Big Ten teams before they play, but they can. ... The Pac-12 is likely to jump back into fall football season later this week. The conference's university presidents meet Thursday. When to start is the hang up. Some Pac-12 teams are way behind in preparation, but not all. A Halloween start gives room to get seven games in before a Dec. 19 championship that puts the Pac-12 in play for College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl selection. But is a six-week ramp up enough when the Northern California schools are still working to get local COVID-19 restrictions lifted? ... Navy, which started the season being outscored 79-3, scored the last 27 points of the game to beat Tulane on a last-second field goal. The Trident Trophy Game (Green Wave vs. Midshipmen) has produced some wild results in recent years. The AAC rivals have split the last four games by a combined total of nine points. ... Top-notch debut by Boston College's new coach (Jeff Hafley) and new quarterback (Phil Jurkovec). The Eagles rolled over Duke. ... Louisiana-Lafayette's encore after upsetting Iowa State was dramatic. The Ragin' Cajuns came from two touchdowns down and beat Georgia State in overtime. ... After going 0-3 against the Sun Belt last week, No. 11 Oklahoma State had the Big 12 sweating again. The Cowboys managed to hold off Tulsa in a mess of a game. The Golden Hurricane committed 15 penalties and did not convert a third down, yet hung around as Oklahoma State played most of the game without quarterback Spencer Sanders (ankle).