AP Top 25 Takeaways: Lone Star Sadness as Longhorns, Aggies form Axis of Underachievers

AROUND THE COUNTRY: No. 4 Georgia reminded everyone it has one of the four most talented rosters in the country and that will be enough to treat most opponents the way the Bulldogs treated No. 7 Auburn. ... The penalties finally caught up to No. 11 UCF. After getting flagged 27 times in the first two games, the Knights got hit with 18 more and lost to Tulsa for a second straight season. UCF's 21-game home winning streak was also snapped. ... The Trey Lance showcase game worked out OK for North Dakota State and the possible first-round NFL draft pick. The Bison stretched their winning streak to 38 games and Lance was solid enough to do no harm to his draft stock. ... North Carolina State has been hard to figure out so far. The Wolfpack knocked off No. 24 Pitt for their first road victory against a ranked team since 2017. ... Mississippi under Lane Kiffin has a chance to be the country's most entertaining team, with a potent offense and no defense. ... The result vs. SMU wasn't what No. 25 Memphis wanted, but after being out of action for nearly a month because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the effort was pretty good. ... South Carolina might be the school most likely to figure out a way to buy out its coach during a pandemic. The Gamecocks are 0-2 after losing to No. 3 Florida, and coach Will Muschamp is 26-27 in his fifth season.