AP Top 25 Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh's breakthrough for Michigan; Bryan Harsin's miscue for Auburn

AROUND THE COUNTRY: There has been a persistent rumor about Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley being targeted by LSU to be its next coach. So much so that Riley was asked about it after losing Bedlam. Or at least a reporter tried to ask him about: “Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.” ... There will be two unbeaten teams in FBS heading into championship weekend: Georgia and Cincinnati. North Texas ended No. 15 UTSA's perfect season with a 45-23 victory. UTSA will still host the Conference USA title game next week against Western Kentucky. As for North Texas, it finished the season with five straight victories to become bowl eligible and maybe save coach Seth Littrell's job ... Old Dominion, one of two FBS programs to not play at all last season, also ended its season on a five-game winning streak to become bowl eligible under former Penn State assistant Ricky Rahne. ... All signs and media reports point to TCU hiring SMU coach Sonny Dykes to replace Gary Patterson. Dykes would be switching sides in a crosstown rivalry and leaving on a down note. SMU lost four of the last five games, including at home to Tulsa on Saturday. ... Washington State decided it it didn't need to go looking for a new head coach to replace Nick Rolovich. A day after snapping a seven-game Apple Cup losing streak against Washington, Jake Dickert received a five-year contract. ... The two biggest questions heading into the next week or so for Florida are: Who's the next coach? Can he keep quarterback Anthony Richardson from transferring? The talented freshman showed flashes all season of being a potential difference-maker and came off the bench to help Florida get bowl eligible by beating Florida State.