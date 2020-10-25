AP Top 25 Takeaways: Heisman race begins as Justin Fields has near-identical stats to Graham Mertz

Meanwhile, Lawrence had his worst game of the season throwing the first pick-6 of his career and averaging only 6.7 yards per attempt as No. 1 Clemson messed around before putting Syracuse to sleep. Of course a ‘bad’ game for Lawrence was still pretty good.

So who's the Heisman favorite at this point? Probably Alabama's Mac Jones.

Jones is surrounded by blue-chippers and he had a high bar to clear in Tuscaloosa as Tua Tagovailoa's replacement. But he's not just another guy. The junior has three 400-yard passing games already and just missed another, going for 387 against Tennessee.

The big news out of that game was Alabama star Jaylen Waddle breaking his ankle. The injury ends his season and deprives college football of one of its most thrilling players.

There is no upside to Waddle's injury, but if Jones can keep up his torrid pace and excellent play without him it will only bolster his Heisman resume.