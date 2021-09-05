AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia smothers Clemson, Alabama's Bryce Young a worthy successor at QB U

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Fans are back. It's really cool. ... UCLA saved the weekend for the Pac-12, running No. 17 LSU out of the Rose Bowl. After No. 11 Oregon messed around with Fresno State — playing mostly without All-American Kayvon Thibodeaux — Stanford looked awful against Kansas State, and No. 20 Washington lost to FCS Montana, the Pac-12 needed a credible performance and Chip Kelly's team delivered. Apparently, the progress UCLA flashed last season under Kelly was real. ... The ACC had all three of its ranked teams —- No. 3 Clemson, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami —- lose this weekend. ... Tulane earns team of the week in the losing effort. The Green Wave has been displaced by Hurricane Ida, had to play would was scheduled as a home game against No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman and yet still pushed the Sooners for four quarters. ... No. 7 Iowa State just can't seem to have an easy opener, but the win against Northern Iowa was likely enough to set up the first Cy-Hawk game with Iowa matching ranked teams. The rivalry goes back 64 games and more than 120 years. ... Good sign for the opening of the Steve Sarkisian-era at No. 21 Texas: The Longhorns turned a game many thought would be real test into a fourth-quarter laugher against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Fordham linebacker Ryan Greehagen made 30 tackles against Nebraska. Thirty! Its the fourth time an FCS player reached 30 tackles in a game since the NCAA started tracking the stat in 2000, and first time against an FBS opponent. Nebraska easily beat Vince Lombardi’s alma mater.