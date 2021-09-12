AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ducks make big statement for Pac-12 at Ohio State

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Led by BYU, all the teams the Big 12 invited to the conference on Friday won on Saturday. No. 7 Cincinnati, UCF and Houston all blew out overmatched foes. ... The Cougars seemed to have found another fun quarterback in Jaren Hall to replace Zach Wilson ... For all Matt Campbell's success at Iowa State, and it's remarkable given the history of the program, the Cyclones just can't beat Iowa. Iowa becomes the sixth team since 2000 to open a season by beating two ranked teams, and first since LSU in 2015. ... A week after Florida State was inspiring in a hopeful loss to Notre Dame, the Seminoles found a new bottom. The loss to Jacksonville State on the final play of the game was Florida State's first against an FCS team. ... Welcome to the SEC, Texas. The Longhorns got thumped by former Southwest Conference rival and future Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas. The Razorbacks ran for 333 yards, a dream performance San Pittman, the former offensive line coach who has turned around the Hogs. ... The SEC West could get interesting behind Alabama. No. 5 Texas A&M's offense managed only 10 points in beating Colorado and quarterback Haynes King was injured. LSU has to fix its defense. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Auburn could all be in the running for the second-best team in the division. ... What is happening at Navy? The Midshipmen are 0-2 after being dominated by Air Force and have been outscored 72-10. ... Miami escaped against Appalachian State, a win that might feel a little like a loss to Hurricanes' fans. Don't take it too hard. App State was the forgotten Sun Belt program last year as Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette grabbed attention. The Mountaineers might still be the standard in that conference.