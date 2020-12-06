AP Top 25 Takeaways: Does college football need more scheduling flexibility?

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Maybe the most stunning result of the season: Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0. Few teams have had a more difficult time just getting on the field this year than Rice. The Owls were playing their fourth game and beat a ranked team for the first time since 1997 ... The South Carolina coaching search has been pointing toward Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, son of Virginia Tech great Frank Beamer, for about a week and landed there Saturday night. ... If you think you know who is really good in the Pac-12, give it a week and it'll likely change. ... Though Colorado, with breakout star Jarek Broussard, is quickly becoming one of the biggest surprises in the country under new coach Karl Dorrell. ... Coach Sam Pittman got a lot of deserved praise early in the season for having Arkansas competitive in the SEC. The Razorbacks have remained much improved, but turns out Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz, who Arkansas tried to hire before landing on Pittman, is the first-year SEC coach having the best season. The Tigers improved to 5-3 with a wild victory against the Hogs. ... Blowing out Kansas State, as Texas did, probably won't be what determines whether the Longhorns keep coach Tom Herman. It should come down to whether Urban Meyer wants to be the next coach. If not, Texas is probably better off saving the $24 million it would take to get rid of Herman and his staff and give it another year. ... No. 12 Iowa State clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game — and a rematch with No. 13 Oklahoma — before blasting West Virginia thanks to No. 19 Oklahoma State losing to TCU. Cyclones coach Matt Campbell could be plan C for Texas behind wooing Meyer and keeping Herman. ... Akron broke its 21-game losing streak, the longest in major college football, with a 31-3 victory against Bowling Green, which has lost eight straight. ... Another streak of sorts ended Saturday. Boston College said it had a football player test positive for COVID-19 for the first time the team returned to campus in late June. The school said the unidentified player tested positive after going home for Thanksgiving.