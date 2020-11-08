AP Top 25 Takeaways: Could Jim Harbaugh spin an unexpected coaching carousel?

AROUND THE COUNTRY: The Pac-12 canceled two games before it played one. Not a great sign, but the conference launched with exactly what it hoped to get out of its breakfast time kickoff in Los Angeles. No. 20 USC's late rally against Arizona State in Fox's noon window was one of the game's of the day. And the presidential race was called early enough so that the broadcast was not interrupted by the day's big names ... But later more tough news out of the Pac-12. Before its prime-time marquee game of the day, Stanford announced quarterback Davis Mills would not play because of COVID-19 protocols against Oregon. ... The recruiting machine is still pumping talent into No. 5 Georgia at a high rate, but Bulldogs fans have to be lamenting a lost season after their team get thumped by No. 8 Florida. What could been for Georgia with a normal offseason and Jamie Newman at quarterback? ... Current state of the Big Ten: Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska are a combined 1-7. Indiana, Northwestern and Purdue: 8-0. .. If Indiana can beat Michigan State next week, the Hoosiers will match a school record with five consecutive Big Ten victories and set up a huge East Division matchup at No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 21. Strange season. ... Keeping players engaged during this strange season could be challenging for coaches. Penn State getting drubbed at home by Maryland might be Exhibit A. ... Ohio State's Justin Fields has thrown 11 incomplete passes and 11 touchdown passes this season.