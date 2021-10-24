AP Top 25 Takeaways: Cincinnati, Oklahoma win ugly in tussle for No. 2 behind Georgia

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Being an Oregon fan must be incredibly stressful. For the second straight week, the 10th-ranked Ducks' defense needed a late defensive stop to hold on for a victory. Nice to have Kayvon Thibodeaux in those situations. The defensive end and possible first overall NFL draft pick wrecked UCLA, with nine tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, including two sacks. ... No. 4 Alabama has now won 15 straight games against Tennessee. Is this rivalry really worth saving the SEC's divisional setup? ... The U.S. Military Academy has been playing football since 1890 and has never played in a higher scoring game than it did Saturday. No. 16 Wake Forest beat the Cadets 70-56 to stay unbeaten. The Demon Deacons put up 638 yards on 52 plays and had the ball for only 17:17. ... Penn State messed up what could have been a real doozy of a schedule for the Big Ten next Saturday, but No. 6 Michigan took care of its business. The Wolverines face No. 9 Michigan State in East Lansing next week in what will likely be the first top-10 matchup between the rivals since 1964. ... Both Michigan and former Michigan coach Brady Hoke are 7-0. Hoke's No. 22 San Diego State team beat Air Force with another swarming defensive performance and heads to Fresno State next week for Mountain West showdown. ... Syracuse might have dealt a decisive blow to Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente. The Orange handed the Hokies their third straight home loss. It's the third time in Fuente's six season Virginia Tech has lost consecutive games at Lane Stadium. That had happened to Virginia Tech only twice in 29 season's under Frank Beamer, Fuente's predecessor. ... Speaking of coaches in need of some wins to keep their jobs, Kansas State's 15-point second-half comeback against Texas Tech could leave a mark for Red Raiders coach Matt Wells. ... On the flip side, Miami got coach Manny Diaz a much-needed victory against No. 18 North Carolina State. ... The only team in the country 4-0 against Pac-12 competition is BYU after the Cougars edged Washington State in its first game since coach Nick Rolovish was let go for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate ... #MACtion: Team that almost beat Notre Dame (Toledo) 34, Team that handed Pitt its only loss (Western Michigan) 15.