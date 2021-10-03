AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama, Georgia cruising amid chaotic season that has consumed Badgers

AROUND THE COUNTRY: After losing to Bo Nix and No. 22 Auburn, LSU is 8-7 since winning the 2019 national championship game. The Tigers' remaining SEC schedule includes five teams that were ranked coming into the weekend and unbeaten Kentucky. Things are about to get tense for coach Ed Orgeron. ... All alone in first-place in the Pac-12 North sits Oregon State after a walk-off field goal against Washington. ... Pitt's Kenny Pickett has thrown 14 touchdowns passes over the last three games, including four in a rout of Georgia Tech. That breaks a school record previously held by Dan Marino. The sixth-year senior could emerge as an interesting draft prospect in a season where there are no clear cut high first-round picks. ... No. 25 Clemson scored one touchdown in beating Boston College. Probably time to stop expecting the Tigers' offense to break out. ... No. 6 Oklahoma showed some signs of finding itself offensively against Kansas State ahead of the Red River game against Texas. The Sooners got a few more explosive plays against Kansas State, They'll need them next week against Bijan Robinson and Texas. ... No. 19 Oklahoma State continues to win with defense. ... Top-five matchup in Iowa City is likely next week after No. 5 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State had impressive victories. ... It was great victory for Cincinnati, but the Bearcats' opponents are not doing them any favor. Penn State shut out Indiana, Cincinnati's other Power Five victory. Within the American Athletic Conference, winless Navy upset UCF. The Bearcats are going to need SMU to separate itself from the rest of the American or they will be at risk of not facing another Top 25 team during the regular season.