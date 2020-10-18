AP Top 25 Takeaways: 2 SEC teams in College Football Playoff will require someone beating Alabama

AROUND THE COUNTRY: North Carolina almost certainly would not have been the No. 5 team in the country under normal circumstances, but it was still surprising to see Florida State beat the Tar Heels. Behind elusive quarterback Jordan Travis, new coach Mike Norvell's Seminoles seem to have found a way to salvage a season that appeared bleak after losses starting 0-3 in the ACC ... UNC coach Mack Brown is now 0-10 against is alma mater ... No rivalry in the last few years has produced wilder games than UCF-Memphis. The Tigers finally came out on top, snapping a 13-game losing streak to the Knights that dates back to the Conference USA days. The last four meetings have been crazy. Including two American Athletic Conference championship games, Memphis and UCF have combined for an average score for 50-44. On Saturday, UCF's Dillon Gabriel became the first FBS quarterback to pass for more than 600 yards and five touchdowns and lose since Pat Mahomes did it for Texas Tech against Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in 2016 ... ... No. 1 Clemson's M.O. in recent years has been to take about four or five games to really hit their stride and start laying waste to the ACC. The Tigers appear to be in full Darth Star mode a bit earlier than usual and Georgia Tech never had a chance. ... Notre Dame has won 22 straight home games and the key to the streak is not letting games like Saturday's slog against Louisville get away ... No. 14 BYU stayed unbeaten Friday night against Houston. The Cougars don't have enough big-stage games to make a real playoff run, but quarterback Zach Wilson is a good bet to be a Heisman Trophy finalist. But it's probably Trevor Lawrence's Heisman to lose ... Coastal Carolina should be ranked when the new AP Top 25 comes out Sunday.