AP Top 25 Reality Check: With Trevor Lawrence out, Alabama closes gap on Clemson

Four times in the 84-year history of The Associated Press college football poll, there has been a tie for No. 1, and not since Aug. 26, 2002.
If a single voter who placed Clemson No. 1 and Alabama No. 2 on Sunday had instead flipped the Tigers and Crimson Tide, the Top 25 would have had tie No. 5.
Alas, a chance for an odd piece of poll history was missed. Clemson stayed No. 1 and Alabama stayed No. 2, but they were separated by a mere two points.
Some voters dinged the Tigers for needing a full 60 minutes to put away Boston College on Saturday. Maybe a little harsh considering Clemson's 18-point comeback was led by freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, making his first career start with star Trevor Lawrence out with COVID-19.
Lawrence will not play next week, either, when the Tigers go to No. 4 Notre Dame. You never know for sure how these things might go, but if Clemson beats the Fighting Irish with its No. 2 quarterback — even if the No. 2 QB is likely a future first-round NFL pick — it's a good bet Clemson will lure back some of those who switched to Alabama this week. Especially with the Crimson Tide off and No. 3 Ohio State hosting Rutgers.
Could also be interesting to see how voters react to a loss by Clemson to a really good team on the road with its backup QB. There's a chance that could be impressive, too.
For this week, Reality Check agreed with the ever so slight consensus that left Clemson on top of the poll this week. There has never been a three-way tie at No. 1 in poll history, but Reality Check sees Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State as 1a, b and c.
No. 1 Clemson (7-0)
Next: at No. 4 Notre Dame, Saturday.
Reality check: Questions about that shaky first-half performance by the defense against BC: How much to blame on injuries? How many of the banged up players will be back or in better shape for Notre Dame?
No. 2 Alabama (6-0)
Next: at LSU, Nov. 14
Reality check: The Tide gets a week off to prepare for a revenge game against LSU, which is probably not necessary considering the state of those two programs compared to last season's Tigers' breakthrough in Tuscaloosa.
No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)
Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.
Reality check: The Buckeyes' defensive line bullied Penn State, led by DT Tommy Togiai (three sacks) and DE Zach Harrison (1.5 tackles for loss).
No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0)
Next: vs. No. 1 Clemson, Saturday.
Reality check: The Irish have become one of the country's best and steadiest programs under coach Brian Kelly. What's missing? 0-5 against top-five teams and 3-8 against top-10.
No. 5 Georgia (4-1)
Next: vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Saturday.
Reality check: The Bulldogs are really good, but appear to be built to win the 2011 national championship.
No. 6 Cincinnati (5-0)
Next: vs. Houston, Saturday
Reality: How's this for a switch? The Bearcats' defense has overshadowed QB Desmond Ridder, who accounted for nine touchdowns (four passing and five rushing) in blowouts of SMU and Memphis.
No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1)
Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.
Reality check: QB Kellen Mond is on pace for career bests in completion percentage (64.7%), yards per pass (8.0) and and interception rate (1.3). That's what you want from your senior starter.
No. 8 Florida (3-1)
Next: vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Saturday.
Reality check: QB Kyle Trask has thrown at least four touchdown passes in each game. Another performance like that against Georgia and the Heisman Trophy talk can really crank up.
No. 9 BYU (7-0)
Next: at No. 21 Boise State, Friday.
Reality check: The Cougars' are still in need of a victory over a high-quality opponent to validate their dominance. Here you go.
No. 10 Wisconsin (1-0)
Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
Reality check: The Badgers hope to be back on the field and preparing for a game by Wednesday. That might be overly optimistic.
No. 11 Miami (5-1)
Next: at North Carolina State, Saturday.
Reality check: The Hurricanes have manage to avoid being dragged into the ACC's mushy middle. Consecutive road games against N.C. State and Virginia Tech will test their ability to stay above the fray.
No. 12 Oregon
Next: at Stanford, Saturday.
Reality check: The expectations for the Ducks seem too high considering all they lost from 2019 departures and 2020 opt-outs.
No. 13 Indiana (2-0)
Next: vs. No. 23 Michigan, Saturday.
Reality check: The ranking suggests the Hoosiers might be the second-best team in the Big Ten. Reality check is not buying that, but just so you know: Indiana was last ranked in the top 10 in 1969.
No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1)
Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
Reality check: Offensive line injuries have taken a toll on the Cowboys, who lost left tackle Jake Springfield during the Texas game and couldn't protect QB Spencer Sanders.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0)
Next: vs, South Alabama, Saturday.
Reality check: The Chanticleers are now the highest ranked Sun Belt team ever.
No. 16 Marshall (5-0)
Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.
Reality check: The Thundering Herd only have three games left, but they have already had three postponed and could make-up a game or two in December.
No. 17 Iowa State (4-2)
Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.
Reality check: DE JaQuan Bailey is one of the Big 12's — maybe the country's — most underrated defenders. The senior is third in the nation with 11 tackles for loss.
No. 18 SMU (6-1)
Next: at Temple, Saturday.
Reality check: The Mustangs play boom-or-bust defense, second in the American Athletic Conference in tackles for loss with 55 and near the bottom in 20-yard plays allowed at 5.6 per game.
No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2)
Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.
Reality check: The Sooners welcomed back DE Ronnie Perkins, their best pass rusher, and RB Rhamondre Stevenson from NCAA suspensions. Perkins had two tackles for loss and Stevenson ran for three score against Texas Tech.
No. 20 USC
Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.
Reality check: Can RB Stephen Carr become the Trojans' feature back as a senior? He flashed big potential as a freshman, but not so much since.
No. 21 Boise State (2-0)
Next: vs. 9 BYU, Friday.
Reality check: Boise State wouldn't say why QB Hank Bachmeier did not make the trip to Air Force or whether he could play against BYU, but Southern California transfer Sears was awesome with 280 yards passing and three scores filling in.
No. 22 Texas (4-2)
Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.
Reality check: Playing with a sore shoulder, OLB Joseph Ossai had a season-saving game against Oklahoma State with six tackles for loss, including the game-ending sack.
No. 23 Michigan (1-1)
Next: at Indiana, Saturday.
Reality check: The Wolverines' impressive opening week offense turned out to be a lot about Minnesota's bad defense. Their ranking is probably not deserved.
No. 24 Auburn (4-2)
Next: vs. Mississippi State, Nov. 14.
Reality check: It has come against two very bad defenses (Mississippi and LSU), but QB Bo Nix has completed 70% the past two weeks and not thrown a pick. Progress.
No. 25 Liberty (6-0)
Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.
Reality check: The Flames' soft schedule so far makes BYU's look like a gauntlet, but credit to coach Hugh Freeze for getting the program positioned for a second straight bowl game.
You asked, we answered: 8 key questions about the Wisconsin football team’s COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Saturday morning, the Badgers football program has 22 active cases of COVID-19 — 12 student-athletes and 10 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 21 more people within the program between Oct. 24-31.
Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal on Tuesday that 60 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football. The dates of those positive tests range from early June to Monday.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
To be determined. UW is slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. If the Badgers can stop the spread of the virus, there’s some hope they could play that game. Alvarez said Saturday that the program will decide Tuesday if the Purdue game can be played.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities started Wednesday, so the earliest they could return to in-person activities would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. Whether the team can return to in-person activities and practice that day will be determined by its testing data, Alvarez said.
Chryst said he believes three days would be enough time to get the Badgers ready to play. Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 7 because he must complete a 10-day isolation before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss many more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
