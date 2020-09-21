AP Top 25 Reality Check: Who's eligible? Who's playing?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second regular-season AP Top 25 of the season includes Southeastern Conference teams that begin playing next week but not Big Ten teams that start playing in about a month.

The Pac-12 seems prepared to get a fall football season fired up soon, too. And when it does, those teams will show up back in the rankings, too.

It is safe to say being an AP poll voter will never be more difficult than this year. So maybe it was only fair that they got a break Sunday. Not much changed in the rankings after another light schedule in college football, but things are going to be complicated from here on out.

It is possible No. 1 Clemson will play five game before Ohio State, which was No. 2 in the preseason, plays one. If the Pac-12 starts up on Halloween, No. 2 Alabama could have played five games before Oregon plays one.

Though it should be pointed out that 16 FBS games have already been postponed through the first three weekends of the season. Every schedule is tentative as schools try to navigate playing through the pandemic.