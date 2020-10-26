AP Top 25 Reality Check: Who's best or rewarding success?

The AP Top 25 is embracing diversity.

Nine of the 10 FBS conferences have a ranked team this week, including all the leagues currently playing games. Plus, there is an independent.

There is something for everyone, but that kind of variety can make some fans question whether those non-Power Five teams really belong?

Cincinnati at No. 7? Would the Bearcats from the American Athletic Conference really beat the three Power Five teams — Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Florida — ranked directly behind them?

Is Marshall from Conference USA actually the 19th best team in the country?

No. 20 Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt is a good story, but aren't there a dozen unranked teams better than the Chanticleers?

Fair questions.

Odds makers probably wouldn't be as high on those Group of Five teams as AP poll voters, but voters aren't just speculating on hypothetical results. They're also rewarding success.