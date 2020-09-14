AP Top 25 Reality Check: When streaks end, but not really

Reality Check will simply record what has happened. If and when the Buckeyes and those other teams are up and running and presumably back in the rankings, a notation will be made that their streaks only includes polls in which they were eligible to be ranked.

It's not ideal, but little has been in 2020.

With that, Reality Check runs down the teams that did make the Top 25 this week. One for the first time in more than 75 years.

No. 1 Clemson (1-0)

Next: vs. The Citadel, Sept. 19

Reality check: The Tigers got immediate contributions from five-star freshman defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy in an easy victory against Wake. "They’re freshmen on paper only,” coach Dabo Swinney said.

No. 2 Alabama

Next: at Missouri, Sept. 26.

Reality check: This is Alabama's 43rd appearance at No. 2 under Nick Saban to go along with 91 appearances at No. 1. Both are by far the most in college football from 2008-20.

No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0)

Next: vs. Kansas State, Sept. 26