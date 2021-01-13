AP Top 25 Reality Check: Top 5 to close 2020 season likely to have new QBs in 2021

For those fans who are a tired of the same teams gobbling up the College Football Playoff spots and finishing near the top of the AP Top 25, here is reason to hope next season could be different.

The first five teams in the final AP Top 25 released Tuesday are very likely to be breaking in new starting quarterbacks next season, saying goodbye to a group that includes three Heisman Trophy finalists and two other multiyear starters and school record-breakers.

Of course, before you start celebrating a changing of the guard, remember that in the case of the top three teams — Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson — waiting in the wings are blue-chip recruits who have a chance to be the next big things in college football.

The last six seasons have begun with either Alabama (three), Clemson (two) or Ohio State No. 1. Even with the turnover at quarterback that is likely to be the case in 2021.