AP Top 25 Reality Check: Sun Belt enjoying a breakout season

The Mountain West has played seven title games and only the 2018 game in which No. 25 Fresno State beat No. 19 Boise State featured to ranked teams.

The Mid-American Conference has been playing a championship game since 1997 and only twice (2003 and 2012) have both participants been ranked.

The American Athletic Conference, which likes to consider itself more P5 then Group of Five, has had three matchups of ranked teams in its five championship games, and will have another when No. 20 Tulsa faces No. 6 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Reality Check salutes the Sun Belt. Sure, not playing as many Power Five teams as normal has limited the conference's exposure to losses, but its best teams have proved worthy of all the attention and been one of the best stories of this pandemic-altered season that at times has been hard to get excited about.

No. 1 Alabama (10-0)

Next: vs. No. 11 Florida, SEC championship, Saturday.

Reality check: Alabama's offensive line is almost always among the best in the country. Why is this one especially good? Experience to go with the talent in senior tackle Alex Leatherwood and fifth-year seniors Deonte Brown at guard and center Landon Dickerson at center.