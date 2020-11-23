AP Top 25 Reality Check: Hints at what's to come from the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released for the first time this season Tuesday.

Combine the latest AP Top 25 with a little history and you can find hints about what to expect.

Never has the selection committee's initial top four precisely matched the top four of the AP poll that preceded it. Only once, in 2018, have all four teams been the same in each set of rankings, but that year two of the teams were slotted differently.

In three of the six seasons of the playoff, three of the four teams were the same in each ranking. In two others, only two of four were a match.

With that knowledge, this probably won't be the committee's top four on Tuesday because it was the AP's on Sunday: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson.

Reality Check believes the selection committee would be wise to match the AP voters this year.

The number of games played by teams ranked in the AP poll ranges from three to nine. How the selection committee handles that disparity will be one of the most fascinating parts of Tuesday's reveal.

No. 1 Alabama (7-0)