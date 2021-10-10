AP Top 25 Reality Check: Georgia just 5th team to be No. 1 since 2015

The No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll has been in the possession of just a few elite teams over the last six seasons.

Alabama (63 times), Clemson (23), Ohio State (10) and LSU (eight) were the only teams to reach No. 1 from 2015 through Saturday.

Georgia joined that group Sunday, reaching the top spot in the AP poll presented by Regions Bank for the first time since being preseason No. 1 in 2008. It has been 39 years since the Bulldogs were No. 1 in a regular-season poll.

Georgia was one of four teams to be No. 1 in the 1982 season, holding that spot for the final five weeks of the regular season before losing to Penn State in a Sugar Bowl that decided the national championship.

The last time as many as four teams held No. 1 in a season was 2014, when defending national champion Florida State, Mississippi State and Alabama were atop the polls during before Ohio State won the College Football Playoff.

Since then no more than three teams have been No. 1 in any season.