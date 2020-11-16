AP Top 25 Reality Check: Clemson shows staying power in poll as Badgers make a jump

Clemson lost at Syracuse on Oct. 13, 2017, and fell five spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 the following day.

The Tigers needed a few weeks to climb back into the top-five and settled in at No. 4 after winning at No. 20 North Carolina State in early November.

The Tigers have been a fixture in the top-five ever since. On Sunday — after an open week for No. 4 Clemson — the Tigers' streak of top-five appearances reached 50, the longest active streak in the country and the third-best in the history of the AP poll.

After only one top-five team played this weekend — three had their games called off because of COVID-19 — the AP poll was almost unchanged. Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 with 60 first-place votes.

The top-eight teams held their places, and overall 14 teams saw no change in their ranking from last week.

Alabama has the record for most consecutive top-five appearances in the AP poll with 68. That run was snapped last year after the Crimson Tide lost to Auburn to end its regular season with two losses.

Alabama also is tied for the fourth-longest streak of top-five appearances with 48 from 2011-13.