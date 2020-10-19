AP Top 25 Reality Check: Clemson poised for long stay at 1 as Big Ten preps to kick off

The biggest news in the latest Associated Press college football poll was what didn't change.

Clemson remained No. 1 in the Top 25 on Sunday, overwhelmingly ahead of No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes to the Crimson Tide's eight.

Considering the Tigers spent Saturday beating Georgia Tech by an ACC-record 66 points, maybe it shouldn't be all that surprising. But Alabama's emphatic victory against Georgia, at the time No. 3 but now No. 4, is the type of big-game performance that can sway voters.

In seven of the last eight instances in which the No. 1 team won but dropped in the rankings, the No. 1 team was coming off a victory against an unranked team while the new No. 1 had beaten another ranked team.

The one exception was last season. Clemson won a one-point thriller at unranked North Carolina and voters responded by flip-flopping the Tigers with Alabama, which was No. 2 when it beat unranked Mississippi by 28.

That was just the beginning of a rare slide for Clemson. The Tigers tumbled all the way to No. 4 without losing. That type of fall from the top spot while still unbeaten had not happened in the AP poll since Notre Dame went from preseason No. 1 to No. 5 in 1971.