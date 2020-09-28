AP Top 25 Reality Check: Badgers, Big Ten Big Ten back in poll, not on field

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was no way this was going to turn out anything but odd, and it's not going to get easier going forward.

The college football season will not have all 10 FBS conferences playing until the first week of November.

In the Associated Press college football poll, however, all Division I teams that plan to play in the fall are now eligible to be included — no matter when they play or how many games.

That led to one strange poll Sunday as six teams, including No. 6 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State, moved into the rankings without playing and with no games scheduled until late October. Clemson is still No. 1 and Alabama No. 2. Florida moved up to No. 3.

Eleven voters took a wait-and-see approach with the Big Ten, Pac-12 and others.

“I went back and forth in what to do with those teams but ultimately decided to leave them out until they begin play,” said Ryan Aber from The Oklahoman. “With games being canceled each week and the no-wiggle-room schedules in those conferences, I want to see them play before I put them in the poll. Would’ve made things much easier to rank in the next few weeks in a lot of ways since those teams can’t lose, but felt this was the best way to handle it.”