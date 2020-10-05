AP Top 25 Reality Check: ACC milestone with 4 top-10 teams

With attention on falling Big 12 powers and dominant SEC heavyweights, the Atlantic Coast Conference reached a milestone in The Associated Press college football poll.
The ACC had four teams ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 for the first time in the league's nearly 70-year history.
As with everything in 2020, unusual circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have conspired to create an unprecedented result.
Clemson is No. 1, as has been the case since the preseason. Nothing weird about that. Ardently independent Notre Dame sits at No. 5 as the ACC reaps the benefits of the Fighting Irish's year in residence.
Miami moved up to No. 7 in its second straight week in the top 10 and North Carolina jumped in at No. 8.
Having four FBS conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing yet certainly hasn't hurt the ACC's cause, either.
Still, after last season, when the ACC had only one team — Clemson, of course — in the final Top 25, the conference looks to be much improved, even if this doesn't last too long.
Unbeaten Miami goes to Clemson on Saturday. Have to think if the Hurricanes can't spring the upset or come reasonably close they could slip outside the top 10 as soon as next Sunday.
With eight ranked teams losing on Saturday, including six to unranked teams, the Top 25 got a thorough shake up. Reality check evaluates the newcomers and the holdovers.
No. 1 Clemson (3-0)
Next: vs. No. 7 Miami, Oct. 10.
Reality check: RB Travis Etienne set a career best with 114 yards receiving on five catches against Virginia. As the Tigers develop reliable outsider receivers to emerge from an experienced group, Etienne is becoming more of a threat in the passing game.
No. 2 Alabama (2-0)
Next: at Mississippi, Oct. 10.
Reality check: Because it's not enough for Alabama to have only two potential first-round draft pick receivers, introducing John Metchie III. The former four-star had 181 yards and two TDs against Texas A&M.
No. 3 Georgia (2-0)
Next: vs. No. 14 Tennessee, Oct. 10.
Reality check: The Bulldogs' offensive line was dominant against Auburn, making QB Stetson Bennett's job fairly simple: Get rid of the ball quickly and don't throw it to the other team. That should be a winning formula against the non-Alabama, non-Florida parts of the schedule.
No. 4 Florida (2-0)
Next: at No. 21 Texas A&M, Oct. 10.
Reality check: Good bounce-back game for for the Gators' defense, holding South Carolina to 3.96 yards per play.
No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0)
Next: vs. Florida State, Oct. 10.
Reality check: The Irish always seem to have a big-time tight end. This year's model comes with a twist. Tommy Tremble is a hybrid tight end/fullback/H-back who lines up all over and leads the Irish in receiving with eight catches for 99 yards.
No. 6 Ohio State
Next: vs. Nebraska, Oct. 24.
Reality check: The late start to the season could help the Buckeyes in one particular area: RB Master Teague, who suffered an Achilles injury during the spring, could be well enough to provide a one-two punch with Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon.
No. 7 Miami (3-0)
Next: at No. 1 Clemson, Oct. 10.
Reality check: Interesting to see how the Hurricanes match up along the lines with Clemson, especially an offensive line that has been much improved after being a disaster in 2019.
No. 8 North Carolina (2-0)
Next: vs. No. 19 Virginia Tech, Oct. 10.
Reality check: It has been a sloppy start for the Tar Heels, who are minus-3 in turnovers and averaging 9.3 penalties. Clean it up and the ceiling is still high for QB Sam Howell and Co.
No. 9 Penn State
Next: at Indiana, Oct. 24.
Reality check: Who emerges as the Nittany Lions top wide receiver for QB Sean Clifford? Jahan Dotson is the only one on the roster who had more than 10 catches last season.
No. 10 Oklahoma State (3-0)
Next: at Baylor, Oct. 17.
Reality check: The Cowboys' defense has been its strong suit with QB Spencer Sanders sidelined. Oklahoma State is seventh in the nation and first in the Big 12 in tackles for loss at 9.67 per game.
No. 11 Cincinnati (3-0)
Next: at Tulsa, Oct. 17.
Reality check: The Bearcats have their best ranking since they spent much of the 2009 season in the top 10 under Brian Kelly.
No. 12 Oregon
Next: vs. Stanford, Nov. 7.
Reality check: The Ducks' young defensive backs will get thrown into the deep end this season. S Brady Breeze became the fourth member of a talented secondary to opt out and declare for the draft.
No. 13 Auburn (1-1)
Next: vs. Arkansas, Oct. 10.
Reality check: Have to cut QB Bo Nix and the offense some slack because that Georgia defense is something special, but through two games there is a lot to worry about with the Tigers' attack.
No. 14 Tennessee (2-0)
Next: at No. 3 Georgia, Oct. 10.
Reality check: The Vols look like Georgia lite. Big and physical up front on both sides of the ball, but searching for more explosiveness on offense.
No. 15 BYU (3-0)
Next: vs. UTSA, Oct. 10.
Reality check: The best news for BYU last week was off the field. The Cougars added late-season games against Mountain West powers Boise State and San Diego State to boost their strength of schedule.
No. 16 Wisconsin
Next: vs. Illinois, Oct. 24.
Reality check: A foot injury to QB Jack Coan could open an opportunity for former four-star recruit Graham Mertz.
No. 17 LSU (1-1)
Next: vs. Missouri, Oct. 10.
Reality check: A trip to Vanderbilt, followed by a visit from Missouri, should have the Tigers feeling confident for a game at the Swamp against Florida that's on deck.
No. 18 SMU (4-0)
Next: at Tulane, Oct. 16.
Reality check: Could be a big loss despite the latest victory for the Mustangs: WR Reggie Roberson went out with a knee injury after five catches for 243 yards and two scores against Memphis.
No. 19 Virginia Tech (2-0)
Next: at No. 8 North Carolina, Oct. 10.
Reality check: Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert has been a revelation. He had school-record 358 all-purpose yards, including 208 rushing, against Duke.
No. 20 Michigan
Next: at No. 25 Minnesota, Oct. 24.
Reality check: The Wolverines are hoping for better depth on the defensive front, led by ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye.
No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1)
Next: vs. No. 4 Florida, Oct. 10.
Reality check: Let's not use Alabama as a barometer for the Aggies progress under Jimbo Fisher. That's not really fair. Let's use Florida.
No. 22 Texas (2-1)
Next: vs. Oklahoma, Oct. 10.
Reality check: You could make a very good argument that neither the Longhorns nor the Aggies should be ranked.
No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
Next: vs. Coastal Carolina, Oct. 10.
Reality check: The Ragin' Cajuns are back after a brief, Big Ten-related departure from the rankings. They have a big game against the unbeaten Chanticleers coming up to solidify their spot.
No. 24 Iowa State (2-1)
Next: vs. Texas Tech, Oct. 10.
Reality check: It is rarely easy for the Cyclones, who are 10-9 in games decided by 10 points or fewer since the 2017 season. A breakthrough season will require some good fortune in the close ones.
No. 25 Minnesota
Next: vs. No. 20 Michigan, Oct. 24.
Reality check: The return of WR Rashod Bateman from an opt out gives the Gophers a game-changing weapon.
How UW fills holes key for Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 offense
QUARTERBACKS
Key returners: Jack Coan (sr.), Chase Wolf (redshirt soph.), Graham Mertz (redshirt fr.), Danny Vanden Boom (redshirt jr.)
Key departures: None
Recruits in 2020 class: None
Projected starter: Coan or Mertz
The big question for the quarterback room will be the same one that dominated the offseason a year ago — who will start? Will Jack Coan (above) hold onto his starting role after a solid season in which he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions? Or will Graham Mertz earn the right to take the reins?
After Coan won the competition during fall camp last season, Mertz only saw action in nonconference blowouts against Central Michigan and Kent State. But with Coan nursing injuries in the week leading up to a pivotal Big Ten Conference matchup against Iowa, Mertz took the first-team reps and was ready to play, according to offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph.
The QB battle won’t be decided until fall camp, but it will be one to watch.
RUNNING BACKS
Key returners: Garrett Groshek (sr.), Nakia Watson (redshirt soph.), Isaac Guerendo (redshirt soph.), Julius Davis (soph.)
Key departures: Jonathan Taylor (NFL)
Recruits in the 2020 class: Jalen Berger (four-star)
Projected starter: Platoon
While it was expected after a stellar three-year career at UW, Jonathan Taylor’s declaration for the NFL draft leaves the Badgers without an obvious answer in the backfield.
Garrett Groshek (above) is the most experienced and will play a variety of roles, especially on passing downs, but Nakia Watson’s development this offseason will be key. He’s shown flashes of being an explosive back, but was inconsistent in his ability to read the offensive line’s blocking.
Without a star like Taylor, the Badgers will likely use a bevy of backs to try to replicate Taylor’s production. If Jalen Berger — a New Jersey recruit who has skills as a receiver as well — can make an impact early, UW should be deep at an important position.
FULLBACKS
Key returners: Mason Stokke (redshirt sr.), John Chenal (jr.), Quan Easterling (soph.)
Key departures: None
Recruits in the 2020 class: None
Projected starter: Stokke
Mason Stokke (above) really made his mark for the Badgers over the last month of the season, helping open holes for Taylor and even as a receiving target. After recovering from a midseason concussion, Stokke played the most of any of the fullbacks. Stokke tallied 51 yards and two scores, including one in the Rose Bowl, while John Chenal had 65 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
How often the Badgers use a fullback next season will be something to watch. If the running backs don’t show better feel for reading lead blocks, they might not be as keen on using two-back sets.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Key returners: Jack Dunn (redshirt sr.), Adam Krumholz (redshirt sr.), Kendric Pryor (redshirt sr.), Danny Davis (sr.)
Key departures: A.J. Taylor (graduation), Quintez Cephus (NFL), Aron Cruickshank (transfer)
Recruits in the 2020 class: Chimere Dike (three-star athlete), Isaac Smith (three-star), Devin Chandler (three-star)
Projected starters: Davis, Pryor
When Quintez Cephus declared for the NFL draft and Aron Cruickshank entered the NCAA transfer portal, one of UW’s deepest positions quickly became one of its thinnest.
Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor (above) are the most experienced returners and have proven playmaking ability, but beyond that, the Badgers are going to be looking for underclassmen to step up and earn roles. One name on the roster to look for is A.J. Abbott, a three-star recruit who hasn’t played much yet but could seize an opportunity. Three incoming freshman will also have quicker paths to the field if they prove themselves.
The Badgers are rarely active in the transfer market, but this situation may necessitate taking a look.
TIGHT ENDS
Key returners: Jake Ferguson (redshirt jr.), Cormac Sampson (redshirt soph.) Clay Cundiff (soph.), Hayden Rucci (soph.)
Key departures: None
Recruits in the 2020 class: Cam Large (three-star), Cole Dakovich (three-star)
Projected starter: Ferguson
A season filled with injuries left the Badgers with two tight ends — Jake Ferguson (above) and Cormac Sampson — coaches felt comfortable playing. Ferguson was UW’s second-leading receiver last season with 33 catches, 407 yards and two touchdowns, and he was the only tight end on the roster to catch a pass.
He’s a reliable option at the position, but the No. 2 spot is an intriguing one. Sampson made the switch from offensive lineman back to tight end, the position he was recruited at, due to UW’s injuries and he did well in his blocking role. But Clay Cundiff, Hayden Rucci and incoming freshmen Cam Large and Cole Dakovich are better receiving options.
If Sampson were to move back to offensive line, those players could slide in and play early. If Sampson stays at tight end, UW will have one of its deepest tight end rooms in years.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Key returners: Cole Van Lanen (redshirt sr.), Tyler Beach (redshirt jr.), Kayden Lyles (redshirt jr.), Logan Bruss (redshirt jr.), Josh Seltzner (redshirt jr.), Logan Brown (soph.)
Key departures: Tyler Biadasz (NFL), David Moorman (graduation), Jason Erdmann (graduation)
Recruits in the 2020 class: Jack Nelson (four-star), Trey Wedig (four-star), Dylan Barrett (three-star), Ben Barten (three-star), Tanor Bortollini (three-star)
Projected starters (left to right): Van Lanen, Lyles, unknown, Beach/Bruss, Beach/Bruss
The offensive line will be somewhat of a question mark for the second season in a row, but the Badgers have more experienced options for a number of positions than they did heading into 2019.
Cole Van Lanen returning at left tackle will help anchor the line, with Kayden Lyles, Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss (above) all having a good amount of snaps under their belts to fill roles. Center is the biggest vacancy after Tyler Biadasz left a year early for the NFL.
Some center options include Cormac Sampson, who was working at center during training camp before the need at tight end became too great, and Josh Seltzner. Seltzner played guard the first half of the season but could make the transition.
A talented class is coming in to help restock the shelves, and if five-star 2019 recruit Logan Brown can get healthy after battling injuries throughout the year, the Badgers will have a bright future up front.
