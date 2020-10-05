AP Top 25 Reality Check: ACC milestone with 4 top-10 teams

With attention on falling Big 12 powers and dominant SEC heavyweights, the Atlantic Coast Conference reached a milestone in The Associated Press college football poll.

The ACC had four teams ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 for the first time in the league's nearly 70-year history.

As with everything in 2020, unusual circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have conspired to create an unprecedented result.

Clemson is No. 1, as has been the case since the preseason. Nothing weird about that. Ardently independent Notre Dame sits at No. 5 as the ACC reaps the benefits of the Fighting Irish's year in residence.

Miami moved up to No. 7 in its second straight week in the top 10 and North Carolina jumped in at No. 8.

Having four FBS conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing yet certainly hasn't hurt the ACC's cause, either.

Still, after last season, when the ACC had only one team — Clemson, of course — in the final Top 25, the conference looks to be much improved, even if this doesn't last too long.