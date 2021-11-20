Analysis: What Nebraska did to put up the most yards of the season on Wisconsin's defense

University of Wisconsin defensive players finally could exhale when they spoke with the media Saturday evening.

It’d been a long, stressful afternoon for the Badgers on a side of the ball that had been as steady as any unit in college football this season. Nebraska challenged UW mentally with a wave of formations and motions that put the Badgers in binds as they tried to make calls before the snap. The Huskers challenged them physically, keeping quarterback Adrian Martinez clean and forcing defensive backs to cover for extended periods of time.

The result was the same as it’d been the past eight times that UW and Nebraska met — the No. 19 Badgers got a 35-28 win at Camp Randall Stadium to extend their winning streak to seven and stay in front of the race for the Big Ten Conference’s West Division title. But the feeling after the contest was different for UW’s defense, which got a wake-up call from an opponent that coordinator Jim Leonhard and his players have struggled with in recent years.

“Coach Leonhard jokes about his biggest headaches each year. Every year it’s Nebraska,” senior safety Collin Wilder said. “All the hard stuff that we saw this week in practice, they ran that the entire game.”