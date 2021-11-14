Analysis: The key ways the Badgers' passing game has improved over the past month

Frustration was the most-often-asked-about emotion for those involved in the University of Wisconsin football team’s passing game for much of this season.
How the receivers handled not catching many passes, what the unit was trying to do to get itself going after struggling early on and how quarterback Graham Mertz needed to progress after turnover issues sunk the team’s chances in big games the first month of the season were all common queries.
After the team’s 35-7 dismantling of Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, the emotion evident on players’ faces was relief. For the second consecutive week, the passing game more than held up its end of the bargain on offense and was a source of big plays and critical third-down conversions for the Badgers, who are closing in on a third Big Ten Conference West Division title in five seasons.
“I think it's how we're working in practice,” senior receiver Danny Davis said. “We're making the same plays we're making now (in games) throughout the week … it's a big relief, especially as a receiver, being able to make plays and feel like you're contributing to the team. It’s a great feeling.”
Mertz completed passes to nine receivers against the Wildcats, and five of them had at least three targets. Achieving balance between the run and pass and spreading the ball around among the receivers have been points of struggle for UW, but both have been corrected the past two weeks.
Quarterback play is a good starting point for the passing game’s turnaround, and Mertz has cut down on the crucial mistakes that haunted him to start the year.
Mertz threw for 216 yards on 18 of 23 passing against Northwestern to mark the first time he has posted back-to-back games with more than 210 yards passing in his college career. That’s not a massive benchmark in today’s college game, but when coupled with a rushing attack that’s averaging 222 yards per game and got 268 against Northwestern, it’s enough to put defenses in a bind.
“We’ve got a bunch of playmakers and it’s my job to get them the ball,” Mertz said. “When you can spread it out to a bunch of guys, it makes them defend the whole field. That’s a good thing.”
Mertz has six touchdowns, two interceptions and no fumbles in his past three games, a far cry from the first seven games when he had 10 turnovers (six INTs, four fumbles). While Rutgers and Northwestern aren’t elite defenses, Mertz had success against Iowa’s defense three weeks ago with 104 yards and a TD on 11 completions.
Better pass protection has helped, but Mertz showed better pocket awareness against Northwestern as well, moving up when he needed to while also keeping the ball out of harm’s way.
“I’ve met with (UW coach Paul Chryst) a ton and every day in practice we do something a little bit different to work on something in practice that may have shown up in the game,” Mertz said. “In the pocket, it’s the little movements, protecting the ball. Coach and I have talked a ton about what we can do in practice to work on the right stuff and just attack it so it shows up in the game. I’ve just been trusting the pocket a lot more.”
Mertz wasn’t sacked against Northwestern and he’s only been sacked once over the past three weeks. Blocking is a significant piece of that, but Mertz getting the ball out on time also plays a factor. Chryst said the receivers have won on their routes more often of late, which also helps.
The Badgers’ receivers have found a better rhythm with Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson, who had four catches for 43 yards on a touchdown against the Wildcats, said the receiving corps stayed supportive of Mertz even as the unit struggled.
Ferguson’s touchdown came off a blitz from Northwestern, which left Ferguson in one-on-one coverage. Mertz delivered a ball in front of Ferguson, who made a move back to the inside to shake his defender and walk in for the score.
Davis and fellow senior receiver Kendric Pryor have been abusing defenses over the middle with dig routes that test the defense’s ability to do multiple things at once. With UW’s rushing prowess and big offensive line, teams are keeping linebackers close to the line to help against the run. But that leaves a vacated area between those linebackers and the safeties that Davis, Pryor and sophomore Chimere Dike are exploiting often the past three weeks.
Mertz has been accurate on these throws, giving his receivers the chance to gain yards after the catch, another element the offense had been missing. Pryor had two catches for 31 yards, including a gain of 23 on a dig, and Davis caught a pass on a dig route for a 17-yard gain.
UW’s receivers are also benefiting from the attention Ferguson draws, which Pryor says has been double and triple teams for the past few weeks.
“We may not have the stats of the other receivers in the Big Ten or across the country, but (we) take it as a little disrespect,” Pryor said. “We know how good ‘Ferg’ is, you play him one-on-one, he’s going to go off. But him getting triple-teamed is, I want to say, disrespectful to us on the outside that they think just one-on-one coverage can guard us.
“I’m taking us against anybody every day. We go against the No. 1 defense every day in practice, so that’s only helping us.”
When Northwestern committed a safety to the middle of the field to combat the dig routes, Dike ran a corner route from the slot and picked up 18 yards in one-on-one coverage. UW also took advantage of Northwestern trying to use a defensive end in zone coverage, sending tailback Brady Schipper up the seam and by Jeffrey Pooler Jr. for a gain of 24.
Things are clicking right now for the UW passing game — a statement that hasn’t been true for much of the year. The Badgers believe this is the kind of offense they’ll need to compete for a Big Ten title.
“I always felt that at one point it would all come together,” Davis said. “I think that if we can balance the run off the pass, pass off the run, we'll be a hard team to beat.”