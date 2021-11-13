Analysis: The key ways the Badgers' passing game as improved over the past month

Better pass protection has helped, but Mertz showed better pocket awareness against Northwestern as well, moving up when he needed to while also keeping the ball out of harm’s way.

“I’ve met with (UW coach Paul Chryst) a ton and every day in practice we do something a little bit different to work on something in practice that may have shown up in the game,” Mertz said. “In the pocket, it’s the little movements, protecting the ball. Coach and I have talked a ton about what we can do in practice to work on the right stuff and just attack it so it shows up in the game. I’ve just been trusting the pocket a lot more.”

Mertz wasn’t sacked against Northwestern and he’s only been sacked once over the past three weeks. Blocking is a significant piece of that, but Mertz getting the ball out on time also plays a factor. Chryst said the receivers have won on their routes more often of late, which also helps.

The Badgers’ receivers have found a better rhythm with Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson, who had four catches for 43 yards on a touchdown against the Wildcats, said the receiving corps stayed supportive of Mertz even as the unit struggled.