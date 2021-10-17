Analysis: The Badgers found an identity on offense. It's just ugly and not what many were hoping

Allen’s chances going forward only will increase after junior Isaac Guerendo was ruled out for the season, leaving the Badgers with Allen, junior Chez Mellusi and junior Brady Schipper as the only tailbacks with game experience in the backfield.

Ferguson also showed he could be counted among the matchups UW can take advantage of more frequently in the home stretch. Ferguson caught four of Mertz’s eight completions against Army and accounted for 58 of the team’s 112 yards receiving.

All four of Ferguson’s catches created first downs, with the first two grabs converting a third-and-7 and a third-and-5. Those third-and-medium and third-and-long scenarios have been particularly difficult for UW this season, which sits at 26 for 84 (30.9%) on third down this season.

Mertz went 4 of 7 passing on third down at Illinois last week and 3 of 5 against the Black Knights. Two of those completions against Army went for first downs, and the third was a screen that was blown up by the defense. He scrambled for third-down conversions as well in both games, including a 9-yard run to move the chains on third-and-8 in the fourth quarter against Army.