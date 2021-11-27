Analysis: Minnesota's offense feasts on Wisconsin's lack of a pass rush

UW didn’t produce a sack against the Huskers and much of the credit went to Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez’s mobility. He ran away from sacks more than Nebraska stymied the UW pass rush. But Minnesota was able to keep UW’s rush at bay for the most part with a quick, decisive read from Morgan and a mixture of protection schemes.

Junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton had two sacks, the first on a third-and-8 that was aided by solid zone coverage that produced one of the few snaps Morgan had to hold onto the ball for long. Benton’s second sack came on a second-and-6 in the third quarter on which Benton overpowered guard Conner Olson. UW’s final sack came on the first play of the fourth quarter when inside linebackers Sanborn and Leo Chenal finally got home on one of their many blitzes and the play set up a third-and-long.

UW players lamented the lack of third-and-long situations it could force Minnesota into. The Gophers went 5-for-11 on third down — the highest conversion rate allowed by the Badgers this season — but converted just one of more than 6 yards.

“I don’t think they got in situations where … there weren’t a lot of clear pass-rush downs,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I don’t think through the course of it we got them in those obvious passing situations.”