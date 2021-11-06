Analysis: How Wisconsin football's improvement traces back to better turnover creation

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The progress made by the University of Wisconsin football team since its poor start to the season was on display against Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium.
The Badgers offense hit its stride in the 52-3 win and had the best balance between run and pass of the season, gaining more than 250 yards rushing (305) and passing (274) for the first time since a runaway win over Indiana in 2010. The defense continued to be stout, holding Rutgers without a touchdown and to just 207 total yards despite the second- and third-string playing more than a quarter of the contest.
But the most telling statistic that highlights how far UW has come since falling to 1-3 in early October is turnover margin. The Badgers sit at minus-2 on the season, but UW has taken the ball away 12 times after forcing four turnovers against the Scarlet Knights and given it away three times over the past three games.
“It just shows the growth of this team, the maturity of this team,” senior safety Collin Wilder said. “I think this team responded to the adversity we had earlier this year so well. We’ve grown. … I think that number right there is a statistical proof of this team’s growth.”
The football adage says turnovers are contagious. But what does that really mean? The Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) showed their version of it against Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) en route to locking up a bowl berth for the 20th consecutive season.
UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception on the team’s first possession, a throw he tried to squeeze between two defenders. It’s the kind of play that earlier this season might snowball and get the Badgers on edge early. But senior outside linebacker Noah Burks lurked in underneath coverage and snatched a Noah Vedral pass two plays later to give the Badgers the ball at Rutgers’ 15-yard line.
The offense scored a touchdown two plays later on tailback Chez Mellusi’s run from 14 yards out. Paying off a turnover created by the defense with a touchdown was another step forward by the offense, which failed to do so early against then-No. 9 Iowa last week.
“We’re cashing in on the opportunities,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Guys are making plays … and certainly it’s been big in games.
“To be able to win the turnover margin, those are huge. You can win games when you turn the ball over, but you’re going to make it harder.
The 24-point avalanche in the second quarter that wiped out Rutgers’ chances of hanging in the game was the product of a pair of turnovers. Kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke forced a fumble while tackling dangerous returner Aron Cruickshank after UW had taken a 10-3 lead with a field goal. UW cornerback Alexander Smith recovered the fumble, and Cruickshank — who transferred from UW to Rutgers after the 2019 season — was injured on the play, ending the reunion against his former team.
UW scored five plays later when Mertz tossed a 1-yard score to fullback John Chenal.
Badgers senior cornerback Caesar Williams paid off his own turnover by returning an interception 29 yards, going untouched after Vedral’s pass sailed over his receiver’s head, an errant throw caused by pressure in his face from nose tackle Keeanu Benton.
“It was all about catching the ball,” Williams said. “Once I caught the ball, which was the hardest part of the play, I was just trying to score it for our team.”
UW’s lead had ballooned to 24-3 in three minutes of game time, and the Scarlet Knights never answered.
“(Turnovers) bring a different atmosphere to the sideline,” Williams said. “Once you see a guy make a play, it’s like, ‘Now it’s my turn. Let me turn this over, let me get the offense the ball back.’”
There’s an element of luck on some turnovers — the ball bounces toward one team’s player rather than the other on a fumble, or the opposing offense has a miscommunication between a receiver and the quarterback leading to an uncontested pick. But the Badgers haven’t been getting a noticeable amount of those plays. They’re putting themselves in good positions and creating takeaways with pressure and a purposeful attack on the ball.
"When you create the habit during the week (of practice) … you have confidence to be able to go do it in the game,” said Wilder, who had two takeaways against Purdue two weeks ago. “It’s contagious confidence in guys.”
Rutgers’ fumble on a kick return marked the second consecutive week that UW collected a special teams turnover after recovering a muffed punt by Iowa. Van Dyke said setting up the next phase of the team to take the field in good position is reinforced often by UW’s special teams coordinator Chris Haering.
“Giving them the ball right there inside the 30-yard line, it’s huge for our offense and obviously the momentum keeps going with us,” Van Dyke said. “I think it was just great for, overall, the whole team.”
UW has ridden the waves of momentum gained by turnovers to early leads the past two weeks, and it’s difficult for opponents to recover from those swings because UW's defense has been so stifling this season.
“When you see your defense making plays and put points on the board, you kind of feel obligated to do the same,” freshman tailback Braelon Allen said. “Once that energy gets going on the sideline, everyone gets into it, games become pretty fun, pretty easy.”
Turnovers aren’t guaranteed the rest of the way for the Badgers. Players understand the work that goes into being in position to create takeaways, but the next two teams on UW’s schedule have struggled with turnovers. Entering Saturday’s play, Northwestern — the Badgers’ opponent next week at Camp Randall Stadium — averages more than one giveaway per game and had 12 before its game against Iowa. Nebraska had 14 turnovers in 10 games this season after falling to Ohio State.
UW put on display against Rutgers how quickly it can create turnovers to stunt an opponent’s chances against it.
“When the offense and defense are playing off each other, you can just feel the energy,” junior linebacker Leo Chenal said. “We get an interception and (the) offense rolls it in, it's awesome just coming together as a team and be able to make those plays and run it up like that.”