Analysis: How Wisconsin football's improvement traces back to better turnover creation

The football adage says turnovers are contagious. But what does that really mean? The Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) showed their version of it against Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) en route to locking up a bowl berth for the 20th consecutive season.

UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception on the team’s first possession, a throw he tried to squeeze between two defenders. It’s the kind of play that earlier this season might snowball and get the Badgers on edge early. But senior outside linebacker Noah Burks lurked in underneath coverage and snatched a Noah Vedral pass two plays later to give the Badgers the ball at Rutgers’ 15-yard line.

The offense scored a touchdown two plays later on tailback Chez Mellusi’s run from 14 yards out. Paying off a turnover created by the defense with a touchdown was another step forward by the offense, which failed to do so early against then-No. 9 Iowa last week.

“We’re cashing in on the opportunities,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Guys are making plays … and certainly it’s been big in games.

“To be able to win the turnover margin, those are huge. You can win games when you turn the ball over, but you’re going to make it harder.