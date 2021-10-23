Analysis: How the Badgers' 'really good plan' led to Purdue WR David Bell's worst game in almost two years

All of these elements came together to take away the Boilermakers' best big-play threat and hold the second-best passing offense in the Big Ten to 219 yards passing, 115 less than their average.

"(Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard), our defensive staff puts together a really good plan," UW coach Paul Chryst said. "That's a part of it, but the kids understand it. The kids are able to go out and execute it. … To take away a good player, it takes a lot."

UW's plan to open the game was to have Hicks follow Bell as much as possible, similar to how it guarded Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson. However, Hicks and Williams each felt most comfortable defending a side of the field, with Hicks on the left and Williams on the right. That allowed both of the experienced players to get chances to lock up Bell and didn't force UW (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) to rely too heavily on Hicks.

Both corners stayed close to Bell throughout the game and he wasn't able to create yards after the catch, one of his best skills as a receiver.

"We just had confidence in ourselves," said Williams, who had his first interception since 2019 in the second quarter. "We do it each and every week. I don't think Faion or myself get the credit for what we do week in and week out, but I like to grind in the shadows and let the light come when the light comes."