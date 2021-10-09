Analysis: How RBs Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen helped Badgers get back to 'what Wisconsin football is'

“Going into today, I knew that they would at some point ... get in really big people and try to lean on us and turn it into a run game,” said Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who was UW’s coach from 2006-12. “I think to live through that, you learn a lot.”

The attitude the Badgers’ backs ran with reflected that of the offensive line, which has been dissected and criticized for its performance to this point. Chryst and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph stuck with the same five linemen — left to right, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson and Tanor Bortolini — until the game was in hand.

Chryst said keeping the line the same and not rotating at times as the Badgers had in their first four games was part of the plan this week. Having more continuity up front and the backs running as they did helped UW rack up a season-best rushing total.

“I think both those guys fight really hard to get yards,” Beach said. “I think Chez has a different kind of explosiveness that you can see out of the back. Then Braelon’s the kind of guy that’s not going to quit on a run.

“That’s the kind of backs we like to have.”