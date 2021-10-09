Analysis: How RBs Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen helped Badgers get back to 'what Wisconsin football is'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen put on display the University of Wisconsin football team’s attitude shift over the past week.
What’s behind the Badgers can’t change, but they’re trying to punish those in front of them the rest of the way. Mellusi and Allen were the primary tailbacks and ran with newfound purpose for the Badgers throughout their 24-0 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium. They took on contact and often ran through it, dragging defenders for extra yards.
Pair their contributions with what the Badgers did on defense and it was a physically dominant trip for UW as it improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference.
“I definitely ran with a chip on my shoulder,” said Mellusi, who led UW’s 391-yard attack. “I’ve been labeled as kind of like a scat back. I don’t really care for that. I feel like I’m a balanced running back and I definitely ran with a purpose today. … My mindset pretty much the whole day was, ‘I don't want to make anyone miss, I want to run through everybody.'”
Mellusi, a junior transfer from Clemson, has been the team’s starting running back since Week 1 and ran as north-south and physically as he has in a Badgers uniform. He gained 145 yards on 21 carries, and he had a highlight play in the third quarter on which he caught a pitch to the left, sprinted through the line toward the middle of the field and dropped his shoulder into the chest of Illini safety Tony Adams. Mellusi bounced off him and into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.
Allen’s increased workload — the freshman from Fond du Lac had a career-high 131 yards on 18 tries and his second collegiate touchdown — wasn’t a big surprise after UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday that Allen was trending toward a larger role. Becoming the No. 2 back was in part due to Isaac Guerendo being unavailable.
“It was fun to get that assembly line going,” Allen said. “The line dominated, there were huge holes all night. … We as a group showed our dominance. Even if guys were going to run the ball, you can’t stop it. Today was huge for our confidence as a backfield and as an offense in general.”
UW used the 5-foot-11, 204-pound Mellusi and the 6-2, 238-pound Allen to batter the Illinois front in the first half. The Badgers’ opening drive that ended with a field goal saw Mellusi carry the ball seven times for 42 yards and Allen gain 4 on his first attempt. Allen rushed for 59 yards on seven carries and Mellusi had 3 yards on a touchdown drive in the second quarter.
The Badgers held the ball for 22 minutes, 33 seconds of the first half — the field-goal drive ate 9:44 off the clock — riding their backs to a 10-0 halftime lead.
Mellusi and Allen gained 31 and 34 yards, respectively on the third-quarter touchdown drive that put UW ahead 24-0, and they had some moments that would make "Good Morning Football’s Angry Runs: College Edition" if it existed.
“Going into today, I knew that they would at some point ... get in really big people and try to lean on us and turn it into a run game,” said Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who was UW’s coach from 2006-12. “I think to live through that, you learn a lot.”
The attitude the Badgers’ backs ran with reflected that of the offensive line, which has been dissected and criticized for its performance to this point. Chryst and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph stuck with the same five linemen — left to right, Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson and Tanor Bortolini — until the game was in hand.
Chryst said keeping the line the same and not rotating at times as the Badgers had in their first four games was part of the plan this week. Having more continuity up front and the backs running as they did helped UW rack up a season-best rushing total.
“I think both those guys fight really hard to get yards,” Beach said. “I think Chez has a different kind of explosiveness that you can see out of the back. Then Braelon’s the kind of guy that’s not going to quit on a run.
“That’s the kind of backs we like to have.”
Allen told the State Journal this week he knew coaches were beginning to trust him more and that his time to contribute more was coming. He’d played sparingly in losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan, but he saw his most work in a win over Eastern Michigan. Chryst said Allen’s approach to practice reps and his special teams work, mostly on kickoff coverage, helped him earn more time in the backfield.
Allen sat down with redshirt freshman Graham Mertz in the team hotel Friday night to talk about playing more. Allen said Mertz has been a supportive voice, instilling confidence even as he didn’t get many touches early.
Allen made one of the Badgers’ few mistakes, fumbling while fighting for extra yards on a third-quarter drive near the Illinois 30. But he and Mertz chatted quickly on the sideline and he bounced back to finish UW’s next drive with a 23-yard touchdown run on which he stiff-armed a defender at the line of scrimmage and outran the defense to the right pylon.
“He’s always in attack mode,” Mertz said about Allen. “The biggest thing I’m proud of was his mindset when he fumbled. … He comes out and he just runs even harder.”
Allen (six) and Mellusi (nine) combined to pick up 15 of the Badgers’ 25 rushing first downs.
“When I think of that, when I see drives like that, to me that's what Wisconsin football is,” said senior outside linebacker Noah Burks, who helped the defense post the eighth shutout under Chryst. ”Running the ball down their throat, taking all that time off the clock, it's definitely a lot nicer as a defense being able to get those breaks. Was not expecting it to be 85 (degrees) in Illinois in October.”
Mellusi told reporters after the blowout win against Eastern Michigan that the Badgers had a three-headed monster in the backfield with him, Guerendo and Jalen Berger. Berger didn’t get a carry against Illinois despite traveling, but Mellusi and Allen might be enough for UW if they can replicate their performances.
“I think it’s a great 1-2 punch,” Mellusi said. “Braelon’s 240. I’m a lighter back, he’s a big guy, so it’s definitely like a thunder and lightning type of thing. It’s a change of pace — when you have to tackle him and you have to tackle me, it’s a lot different.