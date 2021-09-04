Analysis: How Penn State broke through for big plays to win after Badgers defense dominated first half

They were the kind of mistakes the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense knew it couldn’t afford Saturday.
The Badgers had to be buttoned up on the back end to play well against No. 19 Penn State and their stud duo of receivers led by new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The secondary held its own against star senior wideout Jahan Dotson and speedy sophomore Parker Washington for a majority of No. 12 UW’s 16-10 loss at Camp Randall Stadium.
But the few big plays the unit allowed were back-breakers.
Dotson had a 49-yard touchdown and a 42-yard reception to set up another touchdown drive sandwiched around three catches that totaled 11 yards. Washington gained 24 yards on a corner route in the first quarter then had three catches for a total of 21 yards the rest of the game.
But the shots to Dotson and one pass up the seam to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 52 yards were the result of miscommunications between the levels of the Badgers’ secondary. Those miscues are by the veteran unit — two senior corners, two senior safeties and a third-year nickel — aren’t acceptable.
“We can’t let big plays happen, and they killed us,” senior safety Scott Nelson said. “It was kind of self-inflicted. There’s a lot of guys running wide open that we could’ve stopped. … We didn’t do that today.”
Dotson’s touchdown, which was the first scoring play of the slugfest, was the first miscue the Badgers got burned on. Dotson, who lined up in the right slot, didn’t have a player covering him on the line. He ran a deep over route, got behind the defense and was untouched after hauling in quarterback Sean Clifford’s heave.
Senior cornerback Faion Hicks said he made a mistake on the play and was supposed to be covering the deep half of the field that was vacated. UW was playing an inverted cover-2, which had safety Collin Wilder in the box covering the zone left open by blitzing linebacker Mike Maskalunas. Hicks, who was playing on the offense’s left, is supposed to be playing deep and not let anything get behind him in that coverage.
“That touchdown’s definitely on me,” Hicks said. “I’ve got to be better as a senior and help out my team.”
Lambert-Smith beat the UW defense in a similar way. On a third-and-10 play, he was on the right side and ran up the seam without contact. A miscommunication between Williams and Nelson allowed him to go free down the field for the deep catch.
Hicks was tasked with covering Dotson for most of the afternoon. He held his own, especially in man coverages, but there was a throw that Clifford missed on which Dotson got a step or two past Hicks. Hicks was called for one defensive pass interference penalty on a short throw to Dotson, but otherwise played well and in good trail position to make windows small.
“I thought he was consistent — it was a heck of a challenge,” UW coach Paul Chryst said about Hicks’ play against Dotson. “That's a really good football player. I thought he did well.”
Losing a physical battle against stellar receivers would be one thing, but the fact that Penn State receivers didn’t have to outjump or outrun a defender for the big plays bothered UW’s secondary.
“It was two mental errors in the back end that allowed them to get what they wanted,” Williams said. “I don’t think anybody beat us one-on-one or was just physically better than us."
Yurcich deserves credit for what he did to put UW’s defensive backfield in conflict. He moved Dotson around in the formation, using him both in the slot and outside, and stacking him with other receivers to give him free releases on the line. UW did well handling those plays and passing off the stacked receivers to keep them covered. But Penn State used a variety of motions with Dotson, Washington and other receivers in an attempt to draw defenders’ eyes. When Nittany Lions went in motion, it forced UW defenders to communicate. The more that happens, the more chances there are to catch a mistake.
Yurcich also called a number of fake screens and other diversion-based deep passes, including Dotson’s 42-yard catch, that caught the Badgers being too aggressive on the first action.
“I think a lot of guys sometimes may try to be a hero and do someone else’s job or may get baited," Williams said. "I think their offense did a lot of good things by playing with our rules and having eye candy to get some guys to settle their feet, and sometimes that’s all it takes.”
Yurcich also mixed in up-tempo snaps — Penn State rushed to the line after almost every completed pass to keep the Badgers' personnel the same and limit the time they had to signal in a new play and adjustments.
Clifford finished 18 of 33 for a 54.5% completion percentage, down from his career mark of 60%. He tallied 167 of his 247 yards on the four chunk plays and totaled 80 yards on 14 other completions.
UW’s front forced Penn State to abandon the run — the Nittany Lions had 50 yards on 18 carries — which increased the number of pass plays the secondary had to defend.
Penn State features the best wide receiver group the Badgers will face in the regular season and a season-opening game is bound to have some kinks that position groups have to work out. While losing was a bitter pill for UW, the overall performance of the secondary gave the unit belief that once their communication issues are fixed, they’ll be able to take away the deep passes that hurt them Saturday.
“We can definitely play better,” Hicks said. “It’s Week 1. Learn from it, don’t get too down from it and keep it pushing. … Go into the next weekend and be better.”