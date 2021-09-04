Analysis: How Penn State broke through for big plays to win after Badgers defense dominated first half

Dotson’s touchdown, which was the first scoring play of the slugfest, was the first miscue the Badgers got burned on. Dotson, who lined up in the right slot, didn’t have a player covering him on the line. He ran a deep over route, got behind the defense and was untouched after hauling in quarterback Sean Clifford’s heave.

Senior cornerback Faion Hicks said he made a mistake on the play and was supposed to be covering the deep half of the field that was vacated. UW was playing an inverted cover-2, which had safety Collin Wilder in the box covering the zone left open by blitzing linebacker Mike Maskalunas. Hicks, who was playing on the offense’s left, is supposed to be playing deep and not let anything get behind him in that coverage.

“That touchdown’s definitely on me,” Hicks said. “I’ve got to be better as a senior and help out my team.”

Lambert-Smith beat the UW defense in a similar way. On a third-and-10 play, he was on the right side and ran up the seam without contact. A miscommunication between Williams and Nelson allowed him to go free down the field for the deep catch.