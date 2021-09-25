Analysis: Graham Mertz's decision-making, accuracy issues holding Badgers' offense back

The struggles Mertz had were the same that he’s had through many of his poor performances — an inability to convert third downs, not maintaining his fundamentals when the pocket closes in, poor ball placement down the field and bad ball security. Before diving into each of these and the issues they create, it’s important to note not everything about the loss to the Irish was Mertz’s fault.

"It is a team sport," UW coach Paul Chryst said. "To put it all on Graham, that would be wrong. I think there's a lot of areas where we just need to be better if we're going to give ourselves a chance."

UW rushed for 74 yards on 28 carries, an average of 2.6 yards. Not running the ball well consistently put UW into third-and-long situations — pure drop-back plays that Mertz isn’t as effective in. The Badgers went 1 of 14 on third down, with the average distance needed on the failed third downs being 7 yards.

Mertz’s first interception was on a third-and-10, he fumbled on a third-and-11 dropback and threw a pick-six on a third-and-3 with the game already out of reach in the final 70 seconds. Mertz hasn’t yet shown the ability to be a quarterback that can drop back and pick teams apart, so he needs a running game to keep down-and-distance manageable. Still, the Badgers entered the game with a 36.3% third-down conversion rate and that metric is down to 27.7%.