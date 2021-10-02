Analysis: Graham Mertz showed he's Wisconsin's best quarterback. His injury stunted offense's progress

“They brought something that we haven't seen before,” Lyles said. “I think we have all the pieces to be able to pick it up and be able to see everything. We’ve just got to be able to finish better.”

The Badgers totaled 10 points and 140 yards on 32 plays in possessions with Mertz. That 4.4 yards per play isn’t good, but UW found enough with the quick passing game to attack Michigan’s defense. UW scored seven points and gained 70 yards on 23 plays (3 yards per play) with backup quarterback Chase Wolf. He hit tight end Clay Cundiff for a 25-yard touchdown in the final minute for the longest play of his day.

Senior tight end Jake Ferguson, who helped kick off UW’s first scoring drive by making a catch on a corner route for 19 yards, headed to the locker room at the same time as Mertz with a chest injury. He came back to the field without his pads in the third quarter, but UW was down two of its top offensive players and down 10 points after Michigan scored the drive after knocking Mertz out of the game. Wolf’s back-to-back plays that ended with turnovers in the fourth quarter allowed Michigan to score 10 more points and put away the game.