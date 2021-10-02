Analysis: Graham Mertz showed he's Wisconsin's best quarterback. His injury stunted offense's progress

The University of Wisconsin football team’s offense played as well as it had all season for two possessions after a lifeless start.
The Badgers scored on both those drives late in the second quarter, pulling themselves within a field goal of No. 14 Michigan and giving the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium something to cheer about on offense for the first time in the afternoon Saturday.
But the air went out of the stadium quickly when redshirt sophomore Graham Mertz went to the ground clutching his ribs on the third play of the third quarter. Mertz was rocked by Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, who came on a blitz from Mertz’s left side, went untouched and crashed into Mertz’s upper body with a head of steam.
A one-possession game at the time quickly turned into a rout as Michigan returned the favor of a lopsided defeat against the Badgers. UW fell 38-17, scoring a touchdown late against Michigan’s backups to drop to 1-3, the program’s worst start since 1990.
“We see bits and pieces, little spurts there every now and then,” senior receiver Kendric Pryor said, "… We just can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot and trying to fight. We dig ourselves a hole and we’re always trying to dig ourselves out of it. We need to not dig that hole from the jump.”
Mertz didn’t play after taking the sack from Hill, the third sack he absorbed along with at least a half dozen other hits. Mertz was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, UW coach Paul Chryst said.
To that point, Mertz was putting up his best performance of the season against a Power Five opponent. Mertz was 8 of 10 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown on those two series, including back-to-back completions to Chimere Dike for a combined 54 yards and the score on UW’s last possession of the half. He stepped into crucial throws, including a pass to Pryor for 13 yards on which he was whacked by star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Mertz and the offense got the ball to open the third quarter with a chance to take a lead for the first time in the afternoon but failed to do anything with it. Mertz was pressured and hit from his blind side on a play-action pass on the first play, then a short run set up the third-and-9 on which Hill’s hit ended Mertz’s day.
Senior center Kayden Lyles — who made his first start this season after Joe Tippmann was poked in the eye during warmups — said Michigan hadn’t shown the pressures it executed with Hill or other cornerbacks this season. Hill said blitzing is new to him this season and had just seven snaps on which he was counted as a pass-rusher this season, according to Pro Football Focus. No other Michigan defensive back had more than five snaps as a pass rusher entering the game.
“They brought something that we haven't seen before,” Lyles said. “I think we have all the pieces to be able to pick it up and be able to see everything. We’ve just got to be able to finish better.”
The Badgers totaled 10 points and 140 yards on 32 plays in possessions with Mertz. That 4.4 yards per play isn’t good, but UW found enough with the quick passing game to attack Michigan’s defense. UW scored seven points and gained 70 yards on 23 plays (3 yards per play) with backup quarterback Chase Wolf. He hit tight end Clay Cundiff for a 25-yard touchdown in the final minute for the longest play of his day.
Senior tight end Jake Ferguson, who helped kick off UW’s first scoring drive by making a catch on a corner route for 19 yards, headed to the locker room at the same time as Mertz with a chest injury. He came back to the field without his pads in the third quarter, but UW was down two of its top offensive players and down 10 points after Michigan scored the drive after knocking Mertz out of the game. Wolf’s back-to-back plays that ended with turnovers in the fourth quarter allowed Michigan to score 10 more points and put away the game.
“It does change a little bit,” Chryst said about adjusting to not having Mertz and Ferguson. “We don’t do anything (on offense) and then the couple turnovers change the type of game that you get to play. … We didn’t really get back into a rhythm, and I think there’s a lot of reasons for that.
UW had trouble on the edges most of the day, with Hutchinson and the rest of the Michigan front getting quick penetration and disrupting Mertz and Wolf. UW’s senior tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss weren’t made available after the game, though they were requested.
The Badgers had no running game to speak of against the Wolverines. They gained 43 yards on 32 attempts (1.3 yards per attempt) when accounting for sack yardage lost, their lowest net output since 2015. They mustered 77 yards on 27 non-sack carries (2.9 ypa). The offense tallied five of its 12 first downs with Wolf.
“I think the main thing for us, getting back to the last week and today, is just to finish,” Wolf said. “Offensively, we can't put the defense in bad spots, like a fumble or pick. I think our defense is playing their hearts out and we just can't put ourselves in bad spots.”
Chryst, UW’s play-caller, was asked about his offense’s identity, or lack thereof, after another poor performance. His answer matched what most see from the outside.
“If you’re asking, you don’t know, and (with) a good team, you know what it is,” Chryst said. “What are we going to hang our hat on? There’s been times where it’s been good in running ball, there’s been times where we’ve thrown it efficiently. But there isn’t a strong identity right now, and that’s something that we’ve got to work toward getting.