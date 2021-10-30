Analysis: Badgers controlled the trenches in winning back Heartland Trophy — just like they expected

A quiet confidence exuded from University of Wisconsin linemen Monday during the team’s news conference regarding their matchup against Iowa.
Their most enlightening comments weren’t on the record — players don’t want to provide social-media trash-talk fodder for the opposition. But it was clear that the men in the trenches, both on offense and defense, came into the week believing they’d have the advantage up front.
That confidence turned into action Saturday when the No. 9 Hawkeyes came to Camp Randall Stadium. UW controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for long stretches of the game. The team that won up front won the game as it so often does in The Battle for the Heartland Trophy, a matchup of teams whose identities start on the lines.
That was indeed the case again as UW posted a 27-7 victory for its fourth straight win.
“I would say the confidence … a lot of it is coming from our plan,” UW senior left tackle Tyler Beach said. “We're being successful in the run game, I thought our (pass protection) was really good today. We were able to shut things down. … That all comes from guys being tough and playing hard.”
The offensive line put together its fourth consecutive week of strong play, finally controlling the action in both the run and pass. UW (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) rushed for 166 yards on 48 attempts. It was the most rushing yardage Iowa had allowed this season and just the second time it allowed more than 100 yards in a game. UW only had three rushes go for loss, two of which were kneel-downs to end the game.
Freshman Braelon Allen led the charge with 104 yards on 20 carries, but the work the offensive line did in opening holes was apparent. It did so while working in a new starter — junior Michael Furtney replaced senior Josh Seltzner at left guard after Seltzner was unavailable to play against the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2).
Furtney had been playing right guard this season, but was told Wednesday to prepare for Seltzner to be unavailable. Furtney said the Badgers’ mentality of “denting” the line of scrimmage was critical to having success on the ground.
“We always talk about denting the front,” Furtney said. “That’s our mentality. When you remove the front, when you move the D-linemen … it’s just going to create plays. With the nature of this game … it was just kind of one of those things where you know it’s going to be a battle.”
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz wasn’t sacked, nor was Iowa credited with a quarterback hurry. Mertz was kept clean to go 11 of 22 for 104 yards and a touchdown. Mertz and the offense didn’t turn over the ball against a defense that led the nation in interceptions, and much of the credit goes to the line, tight ends and running backs giving him a clean pocket from which to work.
Iowa brought a number of pressures and used an in-motion front at times in an attempt to muddy the waters and confuse the Badgers’ front. But the group held up in its second sack-free outing this season.
“A lot of (Iowa’s defensive linemen) are pretty long guys with their arms, so the idea was just get your hands on right away,” Beach said. “They weren’t really super-duper athletic guys who could spin off your body or shoot inside. They were the kind of guys who would fit you then work a move. So the idea was fit them before they could work a move.”
Furtney said the Badgers were well-prepared for the blitzes Iowa brings.
“Coach (Joe) Rudolph did a great job of analyzing the pressures they bring. … Heck, if there was a pressure they brought once or twice this season, we repped it 30 (times),” he said.
Preparation also was paramount on the Badgers’ defensive line.
Iowa’s offensive line outside of center Tyler Linderbaum has been inconsistent and unable to move defensive linemen off the ball with any regularity. UW’s defensive front — primarily tackle Keeanu Benton and ends Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens — was able to keep the Hawkeyes’ linemen from climbing to the second level, while also making plays on their own. Henningsen had a tackle, Benton had two and a fumble recovery at the Iowa 8-yard line, and Mullens had two and was credited with half a sack.
“We were getting after it this week,” said Mullens, a 6-foot-4 end who’s nicknamed “Big Tree.”
“We were getting into what things they do well, the stretches, all that type of stuff. … Coach (Ross Kolodziej) he put us in really good situations, he taught us the right things.”
Iowa’s outside zone runs, or stretch plays, never got much traction against the Badgers, whose run defense was the best in the nation entering the game. Iowa finished with 24 yards rushing, its worst mark of the season and its fewest against UW since at least 1997, per UW.
Benton said the Badgers knew holding their ground on the line and staying in their gaps would neutralize the Iowa rushing attack. Iowa had two rushes for more than 10 yards, both of which came on its third-quarter scoring drive.
“Just watching film all week,” Benton said about how the Badgers blew up another opponent's rushing attack. “Just by their personnel and the way they set things up, you can kind of tell which way were running the ball. I played my odds and I think I did a pretty good job.”
Mullens broke through two blockers early in the second quarter to bring down Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras for a 7-yard loss on a first down. Inside linebacker Leo Chenal was credited with half of the sack after helping finish the tackle, but Mullens looked to have the play finished by the time Chenal arrived.
Iowa’s offensive line entered the game allowing eight tackles for loss per contest and allowed 10 to the Badgers, including six sacks.
“Just running through a face,” Benton said about the defensive line’s tenacity. “I feel like we pride ourselves on our physicality. I feel like staying with them, even though Iowa says they’re a physical team, being more physical than them the whole game set the tone.”
UW’s linebackers have been getting national praise, with Chenal and senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn graded as the No. 1 and No. 3 players, respectively, at their positions in the country by Pro Football Focus. Chenal had nine tackles, two for loss, and Sanborn had seven tackles, 1½ for loss.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (six tackles, 2½ sacks, forced fumble) and Noah Burks (three tackles, two for loss, one fumble recovered) also continued their standout seasons. All four linebackers gave credit to the defensive line for what those players do to allow the linebackers to shine.
“I thought Keeanu played amazing,” Sanborn said. “Isaiah played amazing, ‘Henny’ played amazing. It’s such a collective effort.”
Added Chenal: “Those guys are dogs. They played really good against one of the best offensive linemen in the country. Holding their line, holding their spot, really opened it up for us. They don’t get a ton of credit, but they’re just as much or more the reason why us linebackers are getting in on plays.”