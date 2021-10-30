Analysis: Badgers controlled the trenches in winning back Heartland Trophy — just like they expected

A quiet confidence exuded from University of Wisconsin linemen Monday during the team’s news conference regarding their matchup against Iowa.

Their most enlightening comments weren’t on the record — players don’t want to provide social-media trash-talk fodder for the opposition. But it was clear that the men in the trenches, both on offense and defense, came into the week believing they’d have the advantage up front.

That confidence turned into action Saturday when the No. 9 Hawkeyes came to Camp Randall Stadium. UW controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for long stretches of the game. The team that won up front won the game as it so often does in The Battle for the Heartland Trophy, a matchup of teams whose identities start on the lines.

That was indeed the case again as UW posted a 27-7 victory for its fourth straight win.

“I would say the confidence … a lot of it is coming from our plan,” UW senior left tackle Tyler Beach said. “We're being successful in the run game, I thought our (pass protection) was really good today. We were able to shut things down. … That all comes from guys being tough and playing hard.”