Analysis: Badgers' 18-play, 90-yard drive to win the Las Vegas Bowl was a 'Wisconsin drive'

“We had to close this game out,” said junior Cormac Sampson, who started in place of Tippmann. “What better than a 97-yard drive to end it. That was to a ‘T’ what Wisconsin is all about.”

ASU had to burn its second timeout of the half, and later an offsides penalty on a third-and-4 ended the Sun Devils’ chances of getting back the ball.

“They are who they are, and why wouldn’t you be?” ASU coach Herm Edwards said about UW. “With the success they’ve had, you’re not going to change all of a sudden because you’re playing a bowl game. They ran the ball as we anticipated. They cut us out of some gaps at times. … The running back’s a fabulous player, there’s no doubt about that.”

Allen credited his offensive line for creating holes. He had more than 100 of his yards on the second drive of the game and the final one.

“I can't thank the guys enough just for the support and keeping my head on straight, keep on encouraging me,” Allen said. “(They) just told me that my time was going to come, just keep working. All credit goes to the line and then really all the guys in the room.”