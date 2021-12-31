 Skip to main content
Analysis: Badgers' 18-play, 90-yard drive to win the Las Vegas Bowl was a 'Wisconsin drive'
UW FOOTBALL | LAS VEGAS BOWL

LAS VEGAS — It will be difficult for any college football program to have a more on-brand finish to its bowl game than the University of Wisconsin did Thursday.

The Badgers’ offense took over at its 3-yard line after a well-executed punt by Arizona State, leading by a touchdown and 9 minutes, 57 seconds left on the game clock. UW made that possession the game’s last, pounding the Sun Devils with runs from freshman Braelon Allen, a clutch third-down pass and a resurgent offensive line that controlled the action for three of the four quarters of action.

UW’s defensive front put on a similarly dominant showing, and the Badgers’ overall win in the trenches followed the trend that defined the season. The UW offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and protected the quarterback in each of the team’s nine wins. That didn’t happen in its four losses.

A strong day for the O-line came despite missing senior right tackle Logan Bruss, an All-Big Ten second-team pick, and sophomore center Joe Tippmann, an honorable mention all-conference selection.

“We came out with the mentality that we’re going to own this drive, we’re going to make it ours,” said Tanor Bortolini, a redshirt freshman who filled in for Bruss and made his third start of the season. “There’s really nothing they can do to stop us if we collectively as a unit play our best football.

“It was fun, Wisconsin football. Let’s go march 95 yards running the ball, do what we do.”

The game-sealing, 18-play drive featured 16 runs and covered 90 yards. UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz said his message to the huddle was that the moment was what the players had worked for during the 12 months that led to it.

Mertz made arguably the best play of his career at UW on a third-and-12 early in the drive. He sat in the pocket despite a blitzer coming free up the middle, delivered the ball knowing he would get hit and found sophomore Chimere Dike for a 30-yard gain.

It was the last throw of the night, but one that was necessary to give the offense the last shot of energy it needed.

“The amount of times I’ve thrown that route to ‘Chim’ is just outrageous at this point,” Mertz said. “I trust that guy with everything. … I knew exactly how ‘Chim’ was coming out of it. I trust ‘Chim,’ trust his spot.”

Another defining play of the series came on a second-and-10 from ASU’s 34. Allen, who won game MVP honors and had 159 yards rushing on 29 carries, took a handoff up the middle and looked to be stopped after about 7 yards. A trio of Sun Devils were trying to bring him down, but then a pack of Badgers, led by sixth-year senior Jack Dunn, created a scrum and pushed Allen forward another 7 yards for a crucial first down.

“We had to close this game out,” said junior Cormac Sampson, who started in place of Tippmann. “What better than a 97-yard drive to end it. That was to a ‘T’ what Wisconsin is all about.”

ASU had to burn its second timeout of the half, and later an offsides penalty on a third-and-4 ended the Sun Devils’ chances of getting back the ball.

“They are who they are, and why wouldn’t you be?” ASU coach Herm Edwards said about UW. “With the success they’ve had, you’re not going to change all of a sudden because you’re playing a bowl game. They ran the ball as we anticipated. They cut us out of some gaps at times. … The running back’s a fabulous player, there’s no doubt about that.”

Allen credited his offensive line for creating holes. He had more than 100 of his yards on the second drive of the game and the final one.

“I can't thank the guys enough just for the support and keeping my head on straight, keep on encouraging me,” Allen said. “(They) just told me that my time was going to come, just keep working. All credit goes to the line and then really all the guys in the room.”

UW’s offense had mustered minus-7 yards in the second half before the long drive. UW defenders were fatigued on the sideline when the series started and were thinking they might be needed to finish the game. But they became cheerleaders instead of participants.

“I was so juiced to see them put a good drive together after those three-and-outs,” senior linebacker Noah Burks said. “We were gassed. I think me and (linebacker Jack) Sanborn damn near passed out standing up too fast yelling and screaming. We both wobbled back down (to the bench).”

Added Sanborn: “That was a Wisconsin drive.”

UW coach Paul Chryst improved to 6-1 in bowl games as the Badgers’ coach. He said the offensive line’s play allowed Mertz (11 of 15, 137 yards, one touchdown, one interception) and Allen to be effective.

“Braelon’s talented, but he said it — it takes everyone,” Chryst said. “Guys embraced it. They knew what was coming and they rose up, I thought.”

