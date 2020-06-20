Amid many questions, Badgers football coach Paul Chryst starting to get some answers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s still so much out of Paul Chryst’s control.

There’s no guarantee the 2020 season will start on time — or at all — for the University of Wisconsin football team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, even if games are played, will the stadiums be partially filled or even empty?

“Certainly there’s a lot that we don’t know,” Chryst said.

Slowly but surely, however, Chryst is getting more answers. Most of his players are back on campus, and the NCAA earlier this week announced a model for an extended training camp that will begin next month.

Those two developments at least have given Chryst and his staff a chance to assess where UW is at and begin to formulate a plan for this summer.

“I’ve appreciated what our players and coaches have done in hopes of being able to play this season,” Chryst said Friday morning during a Zoom call with reporters.

Chryst’s team began voluntary strength and conditioning work earlier this week, with 100 of the 123 players reporting. Players had to be tested for the COVID-19 virus and UW is expected to periodically release results regarding positive tests, though it has yet to do so.